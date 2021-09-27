NFC West Report: What the Seahawks' Rivals Did in Week 3

The Seahawks' first 1-2 start since 2018 looks even more disastrous when glancing at the NFC West. Widely considered the by-and-large best division in football, losing two games off the lead this early—in the way it's happened—almost feels like a death knell.

Almost.

Of course, there's still 15 weeks—and 14 games—to go. Seattle can turn things around in time to defend its division crown, but it will have to make up for lost ground somewhere down the road. With a pair of intra-divisional matchups on the docket over the next two weeks of play, the opportunity to get back in the conversation is here and now.

Here's what the Seahawks' next two opponents, as well as the Cardinals, did this week.

Arizona Cardinals: Defeated Jaguars 31-19

The NFL record for longest made field goal attempt was shattered on Sunday, but not by Cardinals kicker Matt Prater. Though he aimed his 68-yard try to near perfection, the ball fell just shy of the uprights and into the arms of Jaguars kick returner Jamal Agnew. By now, most football fans have seen Agnew's "kick-six" to end the first half, putting Jacksonville out ahead of Arizona by a score of 13-7. Unfortunately for Seahawks fans, the Cardinals quickly regained the lead on a four-yard run by James Conner and a pick-six by cornerback Byron Murphy. From that point forward, they cruised to a 3-0 start on the year after forcing a trio of turnovers in the second half.

Los Angeles Rams: Defeated Buccaneers 34-24

If it wasn't clear already: the Rams are a problem—not just for the Seahawks, but for the entire NFL. The Buccaneers ignored the run game for most of the afternoon, letting quarterback Tom Brady fire off 55 passes for 41 completions, 432 yards and one touchdown. But that high volume yielded minuscule results in comparison to Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford's day. In his third game in a Rams uniform, Stafford completed 27 of 38 attempts for 328 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Cooper Kupp continued his tear with a near-100 yard performance, finding the end zone twice on nine total receptions. Against the defending Super Bowl champions, Los Angeles outright looked like the better team.

San Francisco 49ers: Lost to Packers 30-28

By this point in the night, most fans in the Pacific Northwest had changed the channel to watch the Seattle Kraken make their preseason debut against the Vancouver Canucks. But as the NHL's 32nd franchise carved up the ice in Spokane, the 49ers were storming back from an early 17-0 deficit on Sunday Night Football. Connecting with fullback Kyle Juszczyk on a 12-yard touchdown, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo seemingly completed the comeback by leading his team down the field to take a late one-point advantage over the Packers with 37 seconds left on the game clock. However, with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the other sideline, that proved to be way too much time. Rodgers crafted a signature six-play, 42-yard drive capped off by a 17-yard hookup with receiver Davante Adams to put kicker Mason Crosby well within range for the game-winning field goal try. Sure enough, Crosby banged home the 51-yard attempt, handing the 49ers their first loss of the year. They'll now host the Seahawks next Sunday.

Updated NFC West Standings

Rams 3-0

Cardinals 3-0

49ers 2-1

Seahawks 1-2