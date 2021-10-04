NFC West Report: What the Seahawks' Rivals Did in Week 4

The Seahawks are still afloat in the NFC West following a much-needed 28-21 victory over the 49ers on Sunday. Now they sit in third place with a 2-2 record, back to a .500 winning percentage with another intra-divisional matchup against the Rams on the docket this Thursday.

Here's how the other three teams fared this weekend.

Arizona Cardinals: Defeated Rams 37-20

In a battle of undefeated teams, the Cardinals surprisingly took control early on and never looked back. Quarterback Kyler Murray continued his MVP pace with 268 passing yards and two touchdowns on 24 completions, but the story here was the Arizona rushing attack. Running back Chase Edmonds averaged 10 yards per carry, posting a whopping 120 on 12 rushes, while fellow ball-carrier James Conner pushed two scores across the goal line to go with his 50 yards on eight touches. Tack on Murray's 39 yards and the Cardinals eclipsed the 200-yard mark on the ground. That and their 61.5 percent third down conversion rate (8-of-13) kept quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams' high-powered offense off the field for 35 minutes, though the defense had its way as well, forcing two turnovers.

Los Angeles Rams: Lost to Cardinals 37-20

With their defense unable to stop the run and get off the field on third down, the Rams could not generate much of a rhythm. After jumping out to a 10-7 lead as the first quarter expired, three of their final six drives ended in disaster: fumble, missed field goal and a turnover on downs. They had just three drives in total in the second half, adding up to a meager 10 minutes and 25 seconds time of possession. Seattle will hope to replicate Arizona's blueprint when Los Angeles travels to the Pacific Northwest for Thursday's game.

San Francisco 49ers: Lost to Seahawks 28-21

The 49ers seemed to be in full control of this game at one point, moving down the field with ease for an opening drive touchdown and holding the Seahawks' offense to five three-and-outs to start the day. But the offense failed to separate and allowed Seattle to hang around, somehow going into halftime tied at seven points apiece. The absence of kicker Robbie Gould (groin) undoubtedly had a massive impact in this one, severely limiting what San Francisco could do in its few trips into Seattle territory. And when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) was forced to miss the entire second half, all momentum shifted to the Seahawks' sideline. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance's final tally (9-of-18, 157 yards and two touchdowns) will look decent on paper, but the No. 3 pick struggled overall. Contextually speaking, he benefitted from a busted coverage on his first score and registered his second well after his team's fate had been decided. Other than that, Seattle's defense gave him fits for the final 30 minutes of regulation, consistently getting in the backfield and forcing him off his spot. The 49ers are still a very talented team, but the injuries continue to pile on just as they did last year. Their inability to stay healthy may once again be their downfall.