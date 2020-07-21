NFL, NFLPA Agree to Daily COVID-19 Testing Protocol

With rookies set to report for their first training camps on Tuesday, the NFL and NFL Players Association have reached an agreement on COVID-19 testing procedures, addressing one of the biggest issues presented by playing during a pandemic.

Per multiple sources, the NFL has decided to conduct daily testing for at least the first two weeks of camp and every player will be required to have two negative tests before being permitted into team facilities. If the positive tests threshold dips below five percent at any point after the two week mark, the league will have the option to shift to tests every other day, though players may not be on board with such a move.

The established protocol will require players to be tested upon arrival for camp and then tested again three days later to catch the virus as it incubates. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, this means veterans who report to Seahawks camp on July 28 or a later date will face a five-day window before strength and conditioning programs even start.

Over the past several weeks, the NFLPA has been pushing hard for daily testing, while the league hasn't been as keen on the idea due to cost. Ex-Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman argued the possibility of false positives and false negatives created the necessity for additional testing to ensure players and team personnel are kept safe.

On Sunday, several notable stars such as Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu tweeted about their concerns in regard to the NFL's unwillingness to adopt recommendations from their own experts and provide any clarity on how camp will be conducted safely.

Based on how things have unfolded less than 24 hours later, it looks like owners and league officials heard the message loud and clear.

According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL and BioReference Laboratories have reached an agreement on 120 tests per day, with additional tests available to each team at $125 apiece. It's a pricey proposition which could lead owners to seek further financial concessions from players, especially with the prospects of fans being in the stands diminishing by day.

Along with approving plans for daily testing, the NFL also reportedly has offered the NFLPA zero preseason games. Players have asked for exhibition contests to be canceled to eliminate unnecessary travel and allow a longer acclimation period to get back into football shape after having no on-field offseason workouts this spring.

If this report proves to be true, the Seahawks wouldn't return to game action until Week 1 when they are scheduled to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons.

While there is still much left for both sides to tackle before games begin, including a potential opt-out clause for players and how camp practices will be orchestrated with safety protocols among other important issues, enacting these two measures is a significant sign of progress as the NFL aims to kick off training camps in the near future.