NFL, NFLPA Executive Committee Strike Return to Play Plan

In efforts to ensure training camps open as scheduled next week, the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to terms on a return to play plan and players officially adopted the changes with a 29-3 vote.

Earlier on Friday, league officials held a conference with general managers, coaches, presidents, and owners to continue hashing out a variety of key issues, including roster sizes for camp, protocols for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, and financial ramifications stemming from the likelihood of no fans being in the stands in 2020.

After weeks of speculation rosters would be downsized from the typical 90 players, teams have until August 16 - the expected date for first on-field padded practices - to shrink rosters down to 80 players. Teams will also be given the option to hold split-squad practices at their facilities, which would allow for 90 players to remain on the roster.

At this time, it remains unclear what the Seahawks will choose to do with those two different options.

Additionally, teams will be allowed to have 16 players on their practice squad. In another significant change, six of those players can have an unlimited number of accrued seasons, giving teams much greater flexibility retaining veterans during an unprecedented season full of challenges.

From Seattle's perspective, this could mean veterans such as defensive end Branden Jackson and receiver David Moore could be snuck onto the practice squad despite having a combined six accrued NFL seasons. Of course, those players would have to clear waivers first before being eligible to sign to the 16-player roster.

Once players report, teams will be required to have eight days of strength, conditioning, and walkthroughs once initial testing has concluded to help with injury prevention. All players will be required to have two negative tests before they can enter the team facility, meaning teams won't kick off actual athletic activities until the fifth day.

As part of an elongated acclimation period demanded by the players union, teams will be required to hold four practices with just helmets and shells only before they may hold a maximum of 14 days in pads starting on August 17.

With these modifications in place, all preseason games have officially been canceled, further limiting opportunities for incoming rookies and new players to make an impression on coaching staffs. Initially, the league agreed to ax two preseason games before the union pushed for exhibition play to be nixed entirely.

In regard to finances, players will be allowed to opt-out of the season within 10 days of the start of camp and will receive a stipend. Players considered high-risk will receive $350,000, while players without risk will earn $150,000 if they choose not to play in 2020. Once a player opts out, he's done for the season and won't be allowed to change his mind to return at any point.

Due to the high likelihood fans will be limited or not allowed to attend games at all this season, the NFL and NFLPA Executive Directors agreed to keep this year's salary cap at $198.2 million. Revenue losses will be reflected on a smoothed-out cap through 2023, with a cap floor of $175 million agreed upon for 2021. That value could be higher depending on revenue streams for the league.

If in the event the coronavirus prevents the season from happening, a "no play, no pay" clause has been agreed upon in which players wouldn't be paid if there are no games played. A fund will be established to ensure players are paid back for guaranteed money lost through the 2023 season.

With the exception of the Chiefs and Texans, all 30 other teams will open training camps on Tuesday, July 28, though actual practices on the field remain several weeks away.

Corbin Smith