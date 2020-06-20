NFL Urges Players to Stop Group Workouts Amid COVID-19 Surge

Throughout his eight-year NFL career, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has invited skill players to work out with him in southern California in preparation for the upcoming season. This summer, however, that likely won't be happening.

As the league continues preparation for a season amid a pandemic, rising COVID-19 cases in multiple states have cast further doubt about the viability of football returning this fall. Hoping to slow the spread, NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer released a statement on Saturday advising against players participating in group workouts.

Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together for private workouts. Our goal is to have all players and families as healthy as possible in the coming months. We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences. -Thom Mayer

Over the past couple of weeks, several teams have had players contract the coronavirus, including Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott. Most recently, the Buccaneers announced two players tested positive on Saturday, while an unidentified 49ers player tested positive on Friday.

The NFL hasn't been the only sport impacted by the surge, as the Philadelphia Phillies had eight players and personnel members who tested positive earlier this week, forcing the team to shut down their practice facility. With MLB still hoping to have a season, many teams are discussing holding their spring trainings at their home ball parks due to the spikes in Florida and Arizona.

Despite these recent developments, the NFL remains steadfast in pushing forward and there's optimism about conducting a full season, though it's looking far less likely fans will be in attendance at any point.

League officials believe protocols will be in place to help prevent spread of the virus, including the possibility of rapid-response saliva-based testing being available before training camp opens next month. Testing procedures are still being hashed out, with recent reports suggest tests could be done three days a week or even daily.

When asked about the challenges of establishing these protocols, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated the NFL will leave decisions on testing to individual teams.

“Each club has the opportunity to do that as they choose, within the guidelines of the protocols,” Carroll said in a Zoom press conference earlier this month. “It does come back to the clubs to make the final decision of how you put things in, and the state, also, to allow us the guidelines to move forward.”

Given the dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases in many states, including Florida and Arizona, the league may change its stance on that front and adopt a universal testing protocol for every team to adhere to.

Based on what Carroll told reporters, Seattle will likely be one of the more proactive teams when it comes to testing, though he admitted the organization still has much work left to do finalizing procedures.

“We are going to be very, very, very protective of our players in the environment and making sure we are doing the right thing,” Carroll commented. “I’m not going to tell you all the stuff we are going to do, because I don’t want to give our stuff away right now, because we are still trying to figure it out.”

Until then, as urged by Mayer, players should stick to working out on their own until reporting for camp. At that point, the league maintains confidence an adequate system will be in place for the Seahawks and other teams to safely conduct full practices and begin preparation for the upcoming season.