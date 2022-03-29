'No Way' Pete Carroll Can Imagine Seahawks Moving Forward Without DK Metcalf

In the wake of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner's departures from Seattle, rumors have pinned DK Metcalf as the next Seahawks star to go. But despite a highly active market that has seen unprecedented returns for some of the game's top pass catchers, head coach Pete Carroll doesn't appear willing to let go of his budding superstar.

When you trade the face of your franchise and release a future Hall of Famer, that tends to signify a fire sale to the rest of the NFL. But the Seahawks—and particularly head coach Pete Carroll—have remained firm on their collective stance that the departures of quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner are as far as the organization's teardown will go.

So while teams like the Packers and Chiefs have checked in on the likes of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, Carroll and general manager John Schneider appear unwilling to dismantle one of the best receiving tandems in the league.

Metcalf, specifically, is heading into the final year of his rookie contract this season. That, along with the recent barrage of mega-deals for receivers, has led some to believe Seattle could be enticed to part ways with the one-time All-Pro. But so far, Carroll has spent the past three weeks expressing his and the team's desire to extend Metcalf, and he reiterated that notion on Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

"We intend for him to be with us," the longtime Seahawks coach stated. "We'd love to figure that out. We're in a normal kind of mode this time of year, you know? We're not to that topic yet, specifically, because we got some other things going on, but we'd love to have him. There's no way I can imagine playing without him."

For those not fluent in "Carroll-speak," a Metcalf extension does not appear imminent but that shouldn't be a cause for concern just yet. The Carroll-Schneider regime has historically waited to handle extension talks until after the major waves of free agency and the draft have passed, with negotiations typically ramping up in the summertime and occasionally leaking all the way into the regular season.

Carroll, of course, spoke in a similar manner about Wilson and Wagner just a week before the two franchise legends made their eventual exits. However, that's not to say Carroll's feelings about Metcalf aren't genuine, although things could quickly change if the right trade offer presents itself to Seattle. Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams both landed Kansas City and Green Bay huge returns in their respective trades, including multiple high-round draft picks.