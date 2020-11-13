On and Off the Field, Carlos Dunlap Casting Influence on Young Seahawks

RENTON, WA - By all accounts, the Seahawks traded for Carlos Dunlap last month for one reason and one reason only: to turn up the heat on opposing quarterbacks.

After all, prior to shipping a seventh-round pick and center B.J. Finney to the Bengals to acquire Dunlap, Seattle ranked near the bottom of the NFL in sacks, pressure rate, and quarterback hits. The team absolutely had to make a move to bolster its pass rush for the second half of the season and with 82.5 career sacks on his resume, the organization hoped the 11-year veteran would provide a much-needed spark.

In his Seahawks debut last weekend, despite only having three practices under his belt with his new team, Dunlap made an instant impact rushing from the LEO defensive end spot. Playing close to 70 percent of the defensive snaps, he registered his first sack, produced a pair of quarterback hits, and also found his way into the backfield for two tackles for loss blowing up run plays.

"It's a good, solid game," coach Pete Carroll said when asked for an assessment of Dunlap's performance. "He did a lot in a short amount of time just to get out there and play the whole game. I don't think he missed an assignment - he misread something one time in pressure - but he played really well under those circumstances."

While Dunlap's presence has already helped fortify Seattle's pass rush on the field, his arrival also seems to be having a positive influence on his new teammates off the field. As he worked diligently to learn a new playbook and different defensive terminology in quick order, players such as third-year defensive end Rasheem Green have taken notice of his workmanlike approach and mentality.

"The first time I saw Carlos, my first impression was 'This guy's a real pro,'" Green said on Wednesday. "He carries around a briefcase, always has a notepad, always super early in meetings. He's always doing things as a pro. So, that's what thing I'm going to try and copy from him – just the small things."

Such an observation should not be overlooked, especially considering the overall youth of the Seahawks defensive end group. Along with Green, L.J. Collier is in just his second season out of TCU and fifth-round pick Alton Robinson has been thrown into the fire due to injuries to Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa. Eventually, the team hopes to get fellow rookie Darrell Taylor back from the Non-Football Injury list.

This overall lack of experience certainly played a role in Seattle's early-season struggles generating pressure with its front four, especially after Irvin went down with a torn ACL. The addition of Dunlap will not only boost immediate production, but it could pay dividends for Green and the rest of the group down the road as they learn from observing how he works at his craft on and off the field.

"I think it's a really positive move for us," Carroll added. "It doesn't always translate into what happened for the rest of the defense, but we're fortunate to have him and he's really a good dude."

Only in his second week of practice as a Seahawk during an unprecedented season, Dunlap himself still has a ways to go until he's fully comfortable with his new team. As Carroll stated, along with mastering their defensive scheme, he "probably knows half the guys out there," which is one of the toughest parts about changing teams midseason.

Earlier this week, Dunlap admitted his first pre-game warmup was an awkward one after a decade with the Bengals, as he couldn't find a "hype man" after the team took the field to stretch.

"There were so many weird feelings going out there," Dunlap laughed. "I was trying to do my normal routine, and even though I did my normal routine, it just felt like out of place and weird. When we come out as a team to do our warmups as a team, we're stretching and I'm looking around. You normally have one or two guys you make eye-contact with and you get going or say something. I was trying to find out who was going to be my guy."

With each successive practice under his belt, Dunlap's comfort level should only increase, which is great news considering a difficult schedule coming up for the Seahawks. After losing two of their past three games, they will play the Rams and Cardinals in a pivotal five-day stretch that could ultimately determine who wins the NFC West.

As he continues to get acclimated in the midst of a playoff race, Seattle will need Dunlap to play like the two-time Pro Bowler that he is, providing some sizzle off the edge the team has severely lacked for the better part of two seasons. Any contributions he makes helping directly or indirectly mentor players such as Green, Collier, or Robinson will be icing on the cake.