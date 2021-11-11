Packers' 'Fantastic Duo' of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon Presents Conundrum For Seahawks' Defense

The Seahawks have played very well in the trenches over the last three games, but they're still letting dynamic running backs find other ways to hurt them. After an extra week of preparation and reflection, they'll be tasked with righting the ship against the Packers' dangerous duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

RENTON, WA — Few NFL organizations can compete with the Packers' championship pedigree, which has been famously led by decades of premier quarterback play. But with the arrival of head coach Matt LaFleur, there's been a slight shift in how things operate in Green Bay.

Make no mistake—this is still, first and foremost, Aaron Rodgers' show. However, the frequency of pass attempts in Green Bay has diminished with LaFleur at the helm. When he first arrived in 2019, the Packers were coming off a season in which they ranked atop the league in passing percentage (68 percent). That number dropped down to 60 percent in LaFleur's first year, then again to 56 percent in 2020.

The Packers are back up to a modest 58 percent halfway through the 2021 campaign, though that ranks just 18th in the NFL. Translation: LaFleur has made a strong push to run the ball more and has stuck to it for good reason. With a dynamic running back tandem of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, Green Bay has added another dimension to its offense that has rarely been seen in the Rodgers era. And, in a way, it's benefitted Rodgers, who went on to win the league's MVP award in 2020.

The mere jump to a 40 percent run rate in 2019 yielded great results, catapulting Jones to the Packers' first individual 1,000-yard rushing season since Eddie Lacy did it in 2014. Jones fared even better the following year, cracking the 1,100-yard mark despite playing in two less games. As a result, he was rewarded with a four-year, $48 million contract this offseason, making him the seventh-highest paid running back in the NFL.

Jones wasn't the only back contributing to Green Bay's success on the ground, however. In those two years, his primary running mate, Jamaal Williams, hovered around the 500-yard threshold and also made an impact in the passing game as well.

But Williams is now gone, having jettisoned the Packers for the division rival Lions. Thus, the door has now opened for Dillon—the team's second-round draft choice in 2020—to see an expanded role in the offense. And so far, he and Jones have seemingly crafted an even more potent duo than what Green Bay had before.

Through nine games, Dillon and Jones have combined for 871 rushing yards and three touchdowns. But their work on the ground only tells half the story; both are integral pieces to the Packers' aerial attack as well. Jones, specifically, is on pace for his best season as a pass catcher thus far. He's caught a whopping 33 of his 41 targets for 237 yards and four scores. And Dillon, despite his thicker build at 247 pounds, is no slouch on the receiving end either. He's hauled in 14 of the 16 passes that have come his way, tallying 134 yards while finding the end zone once.

As the Seahawks prepare for a Week 10 bout with the Packers this Sunday, head coach Pete Carroll is fully aware of the threat Jones and Dillon pose.

“Aaron has a real knack about him," Carroll evaluated. "He can run tough, he can get small in the hole, he can make you miss, he’s really good in the backfield, and then when he needs a break, here comes A.J. They are loaded; those two guys are a fantastic duo. They are both averaging over four yards per carry, they are getting the ball fairly equally, so you can see why they rely on going to those guys. They are just that good and they have been able to have a great control the ball offense and also have the ability to explode with Davante [Adams] out there and with what Aaron Rodgers can do. Aaron Jones is really good, he’s just really good.”

After jumping out to a historically poor start on defense, the Seahawks have seemingly turned the corner over their last three games. During that timeframe, they've limited opponents to a combined 295 yards and one touchdown on the ground, thanks in part to the stellar play of interior defensive linemen Poona Ford, Al Woods and Bryan Mone.

Most notably, two of those games have come against the elite rushing talents of New Orleans' Alvin Kamara and Pittsburgh's Najee Harris. But even for the success they had against both backs, the Seahawks only eliminated half of what they can do. Kamara and Harris still managed to burn Seattle in the passing game, combining for 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 16 grabs.

Though they slightly differ stylistically, Jones' capabilities are cut from the same cloth as Kamara and Harris. Even if the Seahawks successfully clog the trenches, the fifth-year back is still a danger to them as a receiver. The Packers have done it all with him, splitting him out wide, posting him in the slot or running designed screens to him. Of course, Seattle notoriously struggled to defend the screen game through the first half of the season, and Green Bay is certain to make that a focal point of its gameplan.

Pair that with the punishing, yet surprisingly dynamic nature of Dillon and the Seahawks are faced with quite the challenge—and that's not all. To top it all off, there's also Rodgers, Adams, Randall Cobb, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and others to deal with as well.

Assuming Rodgers, who's currently on the COVID-19 list, is able to make his way back in time for Sunday, this is a matchup that is going to truly test the might of the Seahawks and whether or not they've actually gotten back on track. With the likes of Jones and Dillon, Green Bay has a multi-faceted attack that is built to expose Seattle's weaknesses.

Therefore, fans who've been cautiously optimistic about the team's last three games should finally get the answers they're looking for.