Pete Carroll Confirms CB Sidney Jones Is Seahawks' Lone Unvaccinated Player

After remaining anonymous for most of the year, a positive COVID-19 test has revealed the Seahawks' lone unvaccinated player: cornerback Sidney Jones. Now, the impending free agent's season is in jeopardy.

SEATTLE, WA — The Seahawks have been a leader in proactively fighting the spread of COVID-19, boasting one of the highest vaccination rates in the NFL. Over the course of the year, head coach Pete Carroll has noted that all but one of his players have been immunized against the virus. Now, the identity of that lone exception has been revealed.

According to Carroll, the outlier is cornerback Sidney Jones. The fifth-year player, who was acquired from the Jaguars in an early September trade, missed the team's 51-29 blowout victory over the Lions after testing positive for COVID-19.

"He was the lone unvaccinated guy on the club, unfortunately," Carroll confirmed following the game.

Up until Week 15 of the 2021 season, Seattle had suffered just one confirmed positive case—tight end Gerald Everett—since the start of the pandemic. But as the Omicron variant continues to rage across the globe, the organization has been unable to maintain its good fortunes.

Over the past two weeks, several Seahawks players and coaches have been forced to miss time due to contracting the virus. Among those who have unfortunately tested positive are receiver Tyler Lockett, cornerback D.J. Reed and linebackers coach John Glenn—all of whom have since fully recovered and returned to action.

This recent wave of positives has yet to subside in the Pacific Northwest, however. Alongside Jones, cornerback Blessuan Austin and guard Damien Lewis are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As an unvaccinated individual, Jones must self-isolate for five days from the time his positive test was conducted. When his quarantine period comes to an end, he must then test negative to be eligible for reinstatement to the active roster. That means his status for the team's Week 18 matchup with the Cardinals next Sunday—and therefore his season—is, at this time, in jeopardy.

Jones, set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, has played very well since re-entering the Seahawks' starting lineup in Week 11. Manning the left cornerback position, the former University of Washington standout has limited opponents to 14 completions on 23 targets for 113 yards, one touchdown and a meager passer rating of 83.05 during that time.

Second-year cornerback John Reid took on Jones' role in Sunday's win against Detroit but had to exit early due to a head injury. This opened the door for Mike Jackson, a member of Seattle's practice squad, to play in his stead. In the end, Jackson caught the attention of his head coach with an impressive outing headlined by a pair of pass breakups.

"We needed everybody today," Carroll admitted. "Johnny Reid had to come out and I think he got hit in the head a little bit. And for Michael to jump up, Mike found out he was going, like, yesterday afternoon. Didn't even know until we got the report on Sidney. All those guys we've been through this year, it's been a challenge."

Whether he's played his last down of the year or not, Jones has likely done enough to earn a notable payday from Seattle or another franchise this offseason. But his recent absence, and the reason for it, could potentially have a negative impact on his market in a league where availability reigns supreme. Thus, returning for one final audition before the season is out may be critical for his future.