Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Offers Uplifting Message to Seattle Community

Landon Buford

With the Seattle community dealing with unprecedented lifestyle changes as a result of the coronavirus crisis, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reached out to Seahawks' fans through Twitter to deliver a short, uplifting message as the NFL kicks off a new league year this week.

The Seahawks official Twitter account also released numerous messages to reach out to fans and inform them on how they can help those impacted by the global pandemic. The team also released a statement encouraging fans who live in Seattle and imploring them to help the community efforts around the city.

This is an uncertain and sometimes unnerving time for our city, our region and our world. As a community of Pacific Northwesters and 12s everywhere, it’s time to rally together and help.

Together, we’re at our best. Together, there is hope, encouragement and support. Together, we got this.

As reported by my colleague Corbin Smith, Seahawks staff has been encouraged to stay home this week, even with free agency beginning on March 18th.

The NFL has canceled offseason events such as college Pro days, while banning in-person visits with draft prospects. However, teams are still allowed to have contact with prospects remotely. The NFL also sent out a memo to teams explaining the decision.

“We have been closely monitoring developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and taking action based on the guidance of our Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills and the medical experts at the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the memo stated, per NFL.com. “After considering recent medical and public safety information related to COVID-19, we have decided to prohibit all in-person pre-Draft visits involving draft-eligible players effective at the end of this business day, until further notice.”

NFLPA Vice President Lorenzo Alexander recently suggested that the league and the players push free agency back due to the climate surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams around the league weren't pleased with free agency starting on time, but ultimately, it was decided to run business as usual this week without a postponement.

From Seattle's perspective, the organization will open the new league year with 19 players scheduled to be unrestricted free agents, including defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and tackle Germain Ifedi.

Back in January after the Seahawks lost to the Packers, Carroll told reporters re-signing Clowney was the team's top priority this offseason. But with a bevy of pass rushers getting franchise tagged in the past few days, his price point may exceed what they are willing to pay to retain him.

As announced on Sunday, the Seahawks will have roughly $39 million in available space and per reports from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, they are still working to re-sign Clowney and defensive end Jarran Reed before free agency officially starts on Wednesday.

