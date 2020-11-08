SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Pete Carroll, Seahawks Agree to Terms on Lucrative Extension

CorbinSmithNFL

During the midst of another highly-successful season, the Seahawks have ensured coach Pete Carroll won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle has signed Carroll to a multi-year extension that will keep him in the Pacific Northwest through the 2025 season and could make him the NFL's highest paid coach. Financial terms have yet to be disclosed.

Already the NFL's oldest coach at 69 years old, if Carroll coaches through the life of the new contract, he will be 74 years old and establish a new mark for the oldest coach in league history. Back in 1967, legendary Bears coach George Halas coached a game shortly before his 73rd birthday, which currently stands as the record.

Still coaching with incredible energy and passion, Carroll has shown no signs of slowing down on the sidelines. The Seahawks are off to a 6-1 start for just the second time in franchise history and both of those seasons came under his watch, with the first one culminating in a Lombardi Trophy in 2013.

Following two failed coaching stops in New York and New England and a successful nine-year stint at USC, Carroll returned to the NFL in 2010 and immediately led Seattle to the playoffs in his first season at the helm. In 10 seasons, his teams have reached the postseason eight times, won two NFC Championships, and captured the franchise's only Super Bowl title.

Including this season, Carroll has produced a 106-60-1 record and posted a .638 winning percentage, both top marks in Seahawks franchise history. His teams have also gone 10-7 in the playoffs, winning at least one postseason game in seven of their eight playoff trips.

With this latest extension keeping him tied to Seattle for the foreseeable future, Carroll will be able to continue adding to those records until he decides to step away, further cementing his legacy as one of the best coaches of all-time.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks vs. Bills Week 9 Predictions

Squaring off in Buffalo for the first time since 2008, the Seahawks will look for a second straight win against a talented, well-coached AFC East-leading Bills squad. Which team will come out on top?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Authentic Brands

5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Travel to Buffalo to Face Surging Bills

With both squads boasting plenty of talent at the receiver positions and dealing with health concerns in the secondary, the pigskin could be flying all over the field when Seattle travels to Buffalo in a battle of six-win teams.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks React to Historic Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Win

On the heels of a historic outcome to the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, several current and former Seahawk players expressed their excitement over the victory for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Aryanna Prasad

Film Breakdown: Anticipation Key Trait Behind Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's MVP Season

Russell Wilson is playing at an ultra high level in 2020 with the Seahawks building their offense around his talent. Matty F. Brown analyzes one of the key traits to Wilson's career year-success: anticipation.

Matty F. Brown

Seahawks Elevating RB Alex Collins, CB Jayson Stanley to Play Against Bills

With Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde, and Shaquill Griffin already ruled out, Seattle will bring up reinforcements in the backfield and secondary for this weekend's road trip to Buffalo.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Expect Points in Bunches in Buffalo

When the Seahawks and Bills square off on Sunday, it will be a paradise for fantasy managers who have shares on either side of the field.

Colby Patnode

It's Time to Acknowledge Russell Wilson as Greatest Dual-Threat Quarterback in NFL History

Though he isn't the most athletic quarterback in football in his ninth season, Wilson has proven himself to still be a dynamic runner when he needs to be for Seattle. Looking at his career numbers, there's never been a more dangerous dual-threat quarterback in NFL history.

Nick Lee

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive Featuring Paul Gallant of ESPN 710

Paul Gallant of ESPN 710 discusses the superstar arrival of DK Metcalf, what to expect from Seattle's defense with Jamal Adams and Carlos Dunlap, what concerns Buffalo presents in a tough Week 9 matchup, and more.

Hannah Hoover

Chris Carson, Shaquill Griffin Ruled Out for Seahawks Week 9 Matchup vs. Bills

While Seattle will be without several key starters for a pivotal out of conference matchup in Buffalo, the team will welcome star safety Jamal Adams and recently acquired defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the lineup.

CorbinSmithNFL

Enemy Confidential: Seahawks Bracing for Josh Allen, Bills Explosive Aerial Attack

After years of struggling to find a long-term answer at quarterback, the Bills finally appear to have found the solution in Allen, who has taken a major leap forward in his third season due to the presence of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and the addition of star receiver Stefon Diggs.

CorbinSmithNFL