Pete Carroll, Seahawks Agree to Terms on Lucrative Extension

During the midst of another highly-successful season, the Seahawks have ensured coach Pete Carroll won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle has signed Carroll to a multi-year extension that will keep him in the Pacific Northwest through the 2025 season and could make him the NFL's highest paid coach. Financial terms have yet to be disclosed.

Already the NFL's oldest coach at 69 years old, if Carroll coaches through the life of the new contract, he will be 74 years old and establish a new mark for the oldest coach in league history. Back in 1967, legendary Bears coach George Halas coached a game shortly before his 73rd birthday, which currently stands as the record.

Still coaching with incredible energy and passion, Carroll has shown no signs of slowing down on the sidelines. The Seahawks are off to a 6-1 start for just the second time in franchise history and both of those seasons came under his watch, with the first one culminating in a Lombardi Trophy in 2013.

Following two failed coaching stops in New York and New England and a successful nine-year stint at USC, Carroll returned to the NFL in 2010 and immediately led Seattle to the playoffs in his first season at the helm. In 10 seasons, his teams have reached the postseason eight times, won two NFC Championships, and captured the franchise's only Super Bowl title.

Including this season, Carroll has produced a 106-60-1 record and posted a .638 winning percentage, both top marks in Seahawks franchise history. His teams have also gone 10-7 in the playoffs, winning at least one postseason game in seven of their eight playoff trips.

With this latest extension keeping him tied to Seattle for the foreseeable future, Carroll will be able to continue adding to those records until he decides to step away, further cementing his legacy as one of the best coaches of all-time.