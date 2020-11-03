Phillip Dorsett 'Not Doing Well,' Unlikely to Return to Seahawks in Near Future

In early October, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated receiver Phillip Dorsett would have a great opportunity to return to practice coming off the team's bye week.

But with the calendar now flipping to November, the veteran appears to have had a setback with a foot injury that has dogged him since the middle of training camp. According to Carroll on Monday, he's "not doing well" and won't practice anytime soon.

"His foot has really not responded," Carroll said on Monday. "We'll let you know - we don't know anything about that yet. But he's not ready to go."

The Seahawks signed Dorsett to a one-year contract in March, hoping he would provide quarterback Russell Wilson with another speedy downfield threat as a complement to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Early in camp, he developed a quick rapport with his new quarterback and looked primed for a breakout season.

Unfortunately, Dorsett exited Seattle's first mock scrimmage with a sore foot, an injury he apparently had dealt with earlier and the team didn't know about when he signed. He tried to ramp up activity to play against New England in Week 2, but he didn't respond favorably and didn't suit up against his former team before being placed on injured reserve the following week.

Since then, Carroll has given mixed reports on his progress and despite the fact he had positive workouts in the past few weeks, it's worth wondering now if he will play at all for the Seahawks this season. When asked about possible surgery, Carroll opted not to offer any more specifics until the team knows more in coming days.

"It's not looking good for the near future. He's been doing everything he can and he's frustrated and all that, so in the next couple days we'll get a little more clarity on it."

Without Dorsett, David Moore has stepped up in his fourth season, emerging as a viable third weapon for Wilson. He's caught 16 of his 20 targets for 245 yards and scored his third touchdown of the season in Sunday's win over the 49ers. Rookie Freddie Swain has also contributed seven receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown, while Penny Hart has been active all seven games but has yet to receive a target.

While the Seahawks will continue hold out hope Dorsett can get right and return at some point this season, this latest update from the typically optimistic Carroll doesn't bode well for his chances of playing anytime soon. At this point, it's worth wondering if he will be able to suit up at all this season.