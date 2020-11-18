SI.com
Pressed Into Starting Duty, Seahawks DB D.J. Reed Impresses Amid Difficult Circumstances

RENTON, WA - Entering Sunday's matchup against a talented Rams offense, the Seahawks found themselves in a harrowing situation in the secondary. Pro Bowler Shaquill Griffin remained sidelined with a hamstring strain, while Quinton Dunbar began rehabbing a chronic knee injury, leaving the team extremely short-handed without either of their starting cornerbacks.

Matters only became worse on the field, as veteran Neiko Thorpe reaggravated a groin injury days after being activated from injured reserve, further depleting depth at the position.

While Seattle has plenty of confidence in Tre Flowers, who started 30 combined regular season games the past two seasons, it remained unclear hours before kickoff who would start in Dunbar's place across from him. Given the team's limited options, coach Pete Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. rolled with D.J. Reed, who slid outside after starting in the slot one week earlier against the Bills.

As Carroll addressed on Monday, the Seahawks' makeshift secondary was far from perfect, allowing quarterback Jared Goff to throw for 221 yards and complete 17 out of 22 pass attempts in the first half. But despite being put in an unfavorable situation, he was thrilled with Reed's overall performance stepping into the lineup when his team needed him to do so.

"We can do better. We had a couple mistakes that we did, that we made that hurt us and we survived a couple too," Carroll remarked. "But I thought D.J. looked very good, he looked very quick and explosive. It's his first time playing for us and so he made a couple 'rookie' mistakes out there on stuff, but all in all, he looked active and physical and I really liked the way he played."

Claimed off waivers from the 49ers in July, Reed missed the first six games of the season recovering from a torn pectoral muscle suffered in an offseason workout. But the former Kansas State standout recovered quickly and since being activated off the Non-Football Injury list in late October, he's played extensive snaps at multiple positions for the injury-ravaged Seahawks.

Echoing Carroll's sentiments, Norton Jr. praised Reed for his admirable efforts in coverage against the likes of Cooper Kupp, Josh Reynolds, and Robert Woods at a position he hadn't previously played for Seattle.

"Considering our challenges and our situation," Norton said. "I think he stepped in and for what we asked him to do and play against some of the best athletes in the world in a position that he hadn't played for us before, I thought he did very well and he's only going to get better as he gets used to the calls, he gets used to the technique being on the outside."

Logging 164 defensive snaps at nickel and outside corner in three games, including all 70 in Dunbar's place on Sunday, Reed already has produced 22 tackles, an interception, two passes defensed, and recovered a fumble off a Jamal Adams' strip sack. He also showed off his play making ability on special teams in Los Angeles, bursting through the Rams' kick coverage for a 49-yard return and nearly breaking loose for a touchdown.

"He looked great on the kickoff return and showed you his explosive way and I'm hoping he can continue to help us," Carroll stated. "He's been nothing but positive really, playing the nickel game he played last couple weeks, he's showing some really good stuff."

From a size standpoint, the 5-foot-9 Reed possesses sub-32 inch arms and doesn't meet the criteria the Seahawks typically look for at outside cornerback. However, he plays bigger than his size and he tested well in a number of events at the combine and his pro day, including running a 6.84-second three-cone drill displaying his change of direction skills. Those traits could be seen on his return as wel

Compared to other options at Seattle's disposal to fill in for Dunbar, Reed's blend of versatility, quickness, and toughness made him the right pick despite his obvious lack of size and length. While Pro Football Focus still docked him for allowing four completions on five targets for 49 yards in coverage against Los Angeles and he did give up a 21-yard reception to Reynolds, he earned himself a strong 82.1 run defense grade and recorded his first tackle for loss.

With both Griffin and Dunbar still ailing and unlikely to play on Thursday against the Cardinals, he will likely draw his second straight start, this time earning coverage reps against the likes of DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk. Such matchups will be difficult ones for the third-year defender, who has had his share of busted coverages as he tries to get acclimated to a new scheme.

But after seeing him fare well last weekend against a talented trio of receivers, Norton should have confidence Reed can step up for the Seahawks again when called upon. With another stellar outing, he could be in line for continued reps as the season progresses.

"It's a real tall challenge to ask a young man to play corner, play nickel, come off of IR, go right into pro football right away. That's a lot to ask and he really stepped up to the challenge, so I'm very impressed with the fact that he was competing as well as he did."

