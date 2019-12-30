Quandre Diggs, Luke Willson Inactive for Seahawks vs. 49ers

As expected, the Seahawks will welcome back defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Shaquill Griffin for a high-stakes season finale against the 49ers. However, their star safety isn't ready to return.

Less than two hours before kickoff at CenturyLink Field, Seattle ruled out starting free safety Quandre Diggs for a second straight week with a high ankle sprain. He tested the injury running and cutting on the field, but the team opted to hold him out for another week to get healthy for the playoffs.

After proclaiming there was "no way" he wouldn't play on Sunday earlier in the week, Clowney will officially dress for the first time in three weeks. In Seattle's 27-24 overtime win over San Francisco back in Week 10, he finished with five quarterback hits, a sack, and a fumble returned for a touchdown.

Griffin will also be back in action after returning to practice as a full participant on Thursday. He missed the past two games nursing a hamstring injury and was replaced in the starting lineup by Akeem King.

Along with Diggs, Seattle ruled out tight end Luke Willson, who was a late addition to the final injury report on Saturday with a hip-related issue. Despite practicing in full throughout the week, he will now miss his fifth game due to injury, opening the door for more reps for third-year player Tyrone Swoopes.

Wrapping up Seattle's inactives, tackle Duane Brown remains out after undergoing knee surgery and guard Ethan Pocic will sit out with a core injury after being listed as questionable on Friday. Veteran linebacker Dekoda Watson and rookie defensive tackle Bryan Mone will be inactive as healthy scratches.