SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Quandre Diggs, Luke Willson Inactive for Seahawks vs. 49ers

CorbinSmithNFL

As expected, the Seahawks will welcome back defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Shaquill Griffin for a high-stakes season finale against the 49ers. However, their star safety isn't ready to return.

Less than two hours before kickoff at CenturyLink Field, Seattle ruled out starting free safety Quandre Diggs for a second straight week with a high ankle sprain. He tested the injury running and cutting on the field, but the team opted to hold him out for another week to get healthy for the playoffs.

After proclaiming there was "no way" he wouldn't play on Sunday earlier in the week, Clowney will officially dress for the first time in three weeks. In Seattle's 27-24 overtime win over San Francisco back in Week 10, he finished with five quarterback hits, a sack, and a fumble returned for a touchdown.

Griffin will also be back in action after returning to practice as a full participant on Thursday. He missed the past two games nursing a hamstring injury and was replaced in the starting lineup by Akeem King.

Along with Diggs, Seattle ruled out tight end Luke Willson, who was a late addition to the final injury report on Saturday with a hip-related issue. Despite practicing in full throughout the week, he will now miss his fifth game due to injury, opening the door for more reps for third-year player Tyrone Swoopes.

Wrapping up Seattle's inactives, tackle Duane Brown remains out after undergoing knee surgery and guard Ethan Pocic will sit out with a core injury after being listed as questionable on Friday. Veteran linebacker Dekoda Watson and rookie defensive tackle Bryan Mone will be inactive as healthy scratches.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Eliminated From First Round Bye Contention

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle still has a chance to earn the No. 3 overall seed in the NFC and a home game next weekend by defeating San Francisco to win the NFC West in the season finale.

Enemy Confidential: Limping Seahawks Look to Save Season Against Sprinting 49ers

Dan Viens

Seattle and San Francisco have each battled injuries and with an NFC West title on the line in Sunday's rematch, both teams look dramatically different than they did just six weeks ago during their first matchup of the season.

Luke Willson Added to Seahawks Week 17 Injury Report

CorbinSmithNFL

Willson missed four games earlier this season with a hamstring injury and now will be a game-time decision to play against San Francisco in the season finale.

All 22 Review: Removal of Seahawks Staple Concept Highlights Offensive Issues

Matty F. Brown

Analyst Matty F. Brown noticed the Arizona Cardinals playing one of the Seahawks' favorite routes well. This aggressive re-route exposed deeper offensive issues that extend to quarterback Russell Wilson.

Seahawks X-Factors Who Could Make a Difference in Week 17

Ryan Fountain

Which Seahawks are likely to make a big impact against the 49ers in Sunday's NFC West title game at CenturyLink Field?

Film Breakdown: Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch Still Packs a Punch

CorbinSmithNFL

Lynch is well beyond his prime at this stage of his career, but his most recent game film suggests he can still contribute in a rotational role out of Seattle’s backfield heading towards the playoffs.

Seahawks Rookie WR John Ursua Could Be Wild Card vs. 49ers

CorbinSmithNFL

Since Josh Gordon is serving an indefinite suspension and Malik Turner remains in concussion protocol, Ursua may finally have a chance to see the field for more than mop-up duty in Week 17.

All 22 Review: Kliff Kingsbury's Same-Side Counter Gashes Seahawks

Matty F. Brown

Analyst Matty F. Brown looks at how Kliff Kingsbury caught Rasheem Green and Seattle's blitz out of 4-3 Over with a same-side counter. The Seahawks adjusted well by running under and sliding their run fits.

Behind Enemy Lines: Analyzing Seahawks Week 17 Matchup with 49er Maven

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith and 49er Maven Jose Sanchez team up to preview Sunday's Week 17 NFC West battle between Seattle and San Francisco.

Familiarity Key as Robert Turbin Looks to Make Smooth Transition in Return to Seahawks

Thomas Hall10

Since Turbin hasn't played at all this season, it'll likely take more than just one week for him to feel fully comfortable within Seattle's offense, but he can take solace in the fact he already knows the system quite well.