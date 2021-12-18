Quandre Diggs, Trio of Seahawks Receivers Return to Practice On Friday

Seattle doesn't know if Tyler Lockett will be able to recover from COVID-19 in time to play on Tuesday. But the good news? The rest of the team's receiving corps looks much healthier heading towards a pivotal divisional game.

While the Seahawks learned earlier on Friday that their upcoming game against the Rams had been postponed until Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the team should be near full strength with two additional days before kickoff.

Providing updates on several injured players following Friday's practice, coach Pete Carroll confirmed receivers DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, and Freddie Swain all returned to action after sitting out on Wednesday and Thursday. Barring unforeseen setbacks, all three wideouts should be available for Seattle on Tuesday.

"Those guys all looked really good today at practice. They got good work today," Carroll said. "Judging on today, they're ready to go."



Missing practices hasn't been uncommon for Metcalf, who has dealt with a lingering foot injury for most of the season. But even after having a new back issue crop up on the injury report this week, as he has all season, he will be healthy for game day. Same goes for Eskridge and Swain, who were non-participants earlier this week due to foot and wrist injuries respectively.

In the secondary, after missing two practices earlier this week to rest a sore knee, Quandre Diggs returned to the field on Friday. As was the case with Metcalf, Eskridge, and Swain, the extra time off proved to be quite beneficial for the Pro Bowl safety and he will start against the Rams on Tuesday.

“He looked great today," Carroll assessed. "Like the receivers, the days that they took off really made a difference. Those guys looked good, and Quandre was one of them.”

As far as question marks are concerned, the Seahawks don't yet know if star wideout Tyler Lockett or running back Alex Collins will be cleared after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per Carroll, Lockett had a "tough day" on Thursday and both players underwent testing after self-reporting symptoms. To this point, neither has received a negative test yet, but after showing good improvements on Friday, the team hopes each player will be activated to the 53-man roster by Monday.

“We are just waiting it out, those guys are going to try and test back in, so we will see what happens," Carroll said.

Along the offensive line, right guard Gabe Jackson returned to practice on Friday after receiving a couple days off with a knee injury. Carroll indicated those rest days were built in and he should be ready to roll.

Starting right tackle Brandon Shell seemed to be trending towards missing a second straight game with a shoulder injury before the NFL decided to postpone the game. As Carroll noted, two extra days could make all the difference for the veteran blocker, but he wasn't ready to commit to him being able to play.

"The days will help him. A couple more days will help him. I can’t tell you about game day stuff or anything like that, we don’t know. Anybody that’s banged up, it’s going to help them."

If Shell can't go, Seattle will start undrafted rookie Jake Curhan for the second consecutive week. With Jamarco Jones still on injured reserve, fellow rookie Stone Forsythe will serve as the backup behind him.

Despite practicing in limited fashion on Wednesday, reserve defensive tackle Bryan Mone sat out a second straight practice on Friday with a PCL sprain in his knee. Though the Seahawks haven't had to rule anyone out yet with their game moved back two days, his chances of playing after exiting last week's game look slim and at best, he will be a game-time decision.