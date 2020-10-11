Quinton Dunbar Active, Mike Iupati Ruled Out For Seahawks vs. Vikings

Preparing to face the talented receiver duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, the Seahawks will be closer to full strength for their Week 5 prime time matchup against the Vikings.

After returning to practice on Thursday, cornerback Quinton Dunbar will return to Seattle's lineup after missing the past two games with a knee injury. He's expected to start at right cornerback across from Shaquill Griffin, while Tre Flowers may still see some snaps in a reserve role after starting the past two games.

In two prior games, Dunbar has produced 10 tackles, three passes defensed, and recorded his first interception as a Seahawk against the Patriots in Week 2.

While Dunbar will be back in action, Seattle will play a second consecutive game without the services of All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, who was officially ruled out on Wednesday with a groin injury. Coach Pete Carroll sounded optimistic he would be able to return after the team's Week 6 bye.

Stepping in for Adams for the second straight week, Ryan Neal will start for the Seahawks at free safety, with veteran Damarious Randall promoted from the practice squad as insurance with Lano Hill also inactive due to a lingering back injury.

As expected, though listed as questionable on Friday, rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks will also be in street clothes. Cody Barton should see the bulk of the snaps at weakside linebacker, with Shaquem Griffin also potentially seeing the field in Brooks' absence.

Among other notable Seahawks inactives, veteran guard Mike Iupati will not be in uniform after Carroll indicated he was battling back spasms on Friday. Expect Jordan Simmons and Jamarco Jones to both see snaps at left guard against the Vikings, with the starter remaining to be determined.

Seattle will also be without running back Carlos Hyde for a second straight week, as he still was limited at practice this week by a shoulder injury. Like Adams, Carroll made it sound like he would have a great chance to return after the bye week, and rookie DeeJay Dallas should be in line for most of his snaps on Sunday night.