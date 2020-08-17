SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGame DayGM ReportNewsPodcasts
Search

Quinton Dunbar, Chris Carson Make Training Camp Debuts for Seahawks

Corbin Smith

After advancing through the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocol and passing a physical, cornerback Quinton Dunbar finally made his Seahawks debut sporting a No. 22 jersey during Sunday’s practice.

Dunbar, who had armed robbery charges dropped by Broward County Prosecutors earlier this month, was removed from the commissioner’s exempt list the next day. He flew to Seattle on the same day, setting in motion his return to the field to join his new teammates for the first time.

But under the league’s new safety guidelines agreed upon with the NFL Players Association, incoming players are required to post three negative tests in a four-day period before being allowed to even enter the team facility. This prevented Dunbar from practicing or even being on the field at all last week.

Practicing amid 90-plus degree heat off the shores of Lake Washington, Dunbar participated in individual position drills and 7-on-7 during the open portion of practice before watching from the sidelines for the remainder of the session. At one point during drill work, coach Pete Carroll could be seen tutoring Dunbar one-on-one for the first time, going through backpedal footwork and hand placement in press coverage with his newest cornerback between the two main practice fields.

Having not participated in the team’s strength and conditioning program, the Seahawks clearly plan to carefully ease Dunbar back into action, particularly given the hotter than usual temperatures at the VMAC on Sunday. As he continues to get acclimated and work his way back into football shape, he will compete against incumbent starter Tre Flowers for the right cornerback job opposite of Shaquill Griffin.

Dunbar wasn't the only high profile Seahawk to return to the field on Sunday, as running back Chris Carson practiced for the first time after leaving the team for personal reasons. According to Carroll, the standout runner was tending to a "couple family situations" and his absence wasn't health-related.

Coming off a cracked hip that landed him on injured reserve last December, Carson looked healthy and explosive in limited reps in his first practice of the year. He made several sharp cuts during team and 7-on-7 drills as a runner and receiver, resembling the highly-productive back who has posted over 2,300 rushing yards over the past two seasons.

Like Dunbar, the Seahawks will be cautious with Carson's workload before unleashing him in the season opener against the Falcons on September 13. As a result, veteran Carlos Hyde, Travis Homer, and rookie DeeJay Dallas should see ample snaps in coming weeks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Position Preview: Defensive Ends

Ziggy Ansah is gone. Quinton Jefferson is gone. Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned. But despite the turnover, coach Pete Carroll remains optimistic Seattle's pass rush will be better than it was in 2019 after adding athleticism and experience at defensive end.

Corbin Smith

Heading Into Year 8, Seahawks DE Benson Mayowa Looking to ‘Stay Hungry’

Following a productive 2019 campaign in Oakland, Mayowa decided to return to the place where his career started. Now entering his eighth season, the veteran defensive end is looking to help Seattle's pass rush take a major step forward this season.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks Waive Rookie DE Marcus Webb

After being placed on the Non-Football injury list earlier in training camp, Webb was waived on Saturday, opening up an additional roster spot for the Seahawks.

Corbin Smith

by

potterhawk

As Position Evolves, Could Seahawks Employ New Strategy at Fullback in 2020?

Seattle hasn't used a fullback much in recent years, but earlier in the Pete Carroll era, Michael Robinson proved instrumental lead blocking for Marshawn Lynch. And other teams are finding new ways to bring the position back to life in modern offenses.

aryannaprasad

3 Seahawks Who Will Exceed Expectations in 2020

With just one month until regular season football returns, the Seahawks have Super Bowl aspirations in 2020, but will need some players to take another step to get there. Who are the prime candidates to surpass expectations for Seattle?

Colby Patnode

Shaquill Griffin Envisions Revamped Seahawks' Secondary Becoming NFL's Best

After taking the torch from Richard Sherman two years ago, Griffin hasn't had much help at times in Seattle's post-Legion of Boom secondary. But with Jamal Adams and Quinton Dunbar arriving this offseason, the unit has the potential to be the league's best.

Corbin Smith

Friday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 13 Prime Time Victory Against Vikings

Despite a sloppy performance in Philadelphia, Seattle was still able to extend their winning streak to four games and they were looking to push that number to five games during their prime time showdown at home against Minnesota.

Thomas Hall10

Russell Wilson: 'My Best Years Are Ahead of Me'

Now entering his ninth season under center for Seattle, Wilson believes he's just entering his prime, which is disheartening news for NFC foes tasked with trying to slow the dual-threat quarterback down.

Corbin Smith

by

Beau.The.Sea.Lion.

Double Trouble: Jarran Reed, Poona Ford Both Exit Seahawks Practice with Injuries

Already lacking depth and experience at defensive tackle behind Reed and Ford, both projected starters appeared to suffer injuries during Friday's practice, which should necessitate a roster move in coming days.

Corbin Smith

Entering Contract Year, It's All About the Ball for Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin

Overhauling his offseason training plan after a disappointing second season, Griffin took a giant leap forward in 2019, earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl. As free agency approaches, he has his sights set on picking off more passes for the Seahawks.

Corbin Smith