Quinton Dunbar, Chris Carson Make Training Camp Debuts for Seahawks

After advancing through the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocol and passing a physical, cornerback Quinton Dunbar finally made his Seahawks debut sporting a No. 22 jersey during Sunday’s practice.

Dunbar, who had armed robbery charges dropped by Broward County Prosecutors earlier this month, was removed from the commissioner’s exempt list the next day. He flew to Seattle on the same day, setting in motion his return to the field to join his new teammates for the first time.

But under the league’s new safety guidelines agreed upon with the NFL Players Association, incoming players are required to post three negative tests in a four-day period before being allowed to even enter the team facility. This prevented Dunbar from practicing or even being on the field at all last week.

Practicing amid 90-plus degree heat off the shores of Lake Washington, Dunbar participated in individual position drills and 7-on-7 during the open portion of practice before watching from the sidelines for the remainder of the session. At one point during drill work, coach Pete Carroll could be seen tutoring Dunbar one-on-one for the first time, going through backpedal footwork and hand placement in press coverage with his newest cornerback between the two main practice fields.

Having not participated in the team’s strength and conditioning program, the Seahawks clearly plan to carefully ease Dunbar back into action, particularly given the hotter than usual temperatures at the VMAC on Sunday. As he continues to get acclimated and work his way back into football shape, he will compete against incumbent starter Tre Flowers for the right cornerback job opposite of Shaquill Griffin.

Dunbar wasn't the only high profile Seahawk to return to the field on Sunday, as running back Chris Carson practiced for the first time after leaving the team for personal reasons. According to Carroll, the standout runner was tending to a "couple family situations" and his absence wasn't health-related.

Coming off a cracked hip that landed him on injured reserve last December, Carson looked healthy and explosive in limited reps in his first practice of the year. He made several sharp cuts during team and 7-on-7 drills as a runner and receiver, resembling the highly-productive back who has posted over 2,300 rushing yards over the past two seasons.

Like Dunbar, the Seahawks will be cautious with Carson's workload before unleashing him in the season opener against the Falcons on September 13. As a result, veteran Carlos Hyde, Travis Homer, and rookie DeeJay Dallas should see ample snaps in coming weeks.