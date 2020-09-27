SI.com
Quinton Dunbar Inactive, Tre Flowers Will Start as Seahawks Face High-Powered Cowboys

After coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism Quinton Dunbar would be available to play just 48 hours earlier, the Seahawks will be without their starting right cornerback against the Cowboys on Sunday, leaving the team short-handed in the secondary against a dynamic passing attack led by Dak Prescott.

Dealing with an apparent knee issue, Dunbar was limited at practice this week, but Carroll indicated he was just receiving extra rest and Seattle expected he would be able to suit up. However, his injury must have been more significant than thought and now the team will roll with Tre Flowers as his replacement.

Flowers started 30 games over the past two games, including making his second career start against Dallas back in 2018. He also started across from Shaquill Griffin in the team's wild card loss at AT&T Stadium later that year, so he does have plenty of experience going against the Cowboys.

Further depleting secondary depth, special teams ace Neiko Thorpe will also be held out due to a groin injury. On Saturday, the Seahawks promoted cornerback/safety hybrid Ryan Neal from the practice squad as a hedge if he couldn't play and with safety Lano Hill also out with a sore hip, the versatile third-year defender will be active.

Rounding out the rest of Seattle's inactives, tight end Luke Willson won't play after seeing minimal snaps during the first two games of the season, while tackle Cedric Ogbuehi will miss a third straight game as he recovers from a strained pectoral muscle. Center Kyle Fuller, who was activated from the suspended list this week, will be inactive as a healthy scratch.

In positive injury news, the Seahawks will have starting LEO defensive end Benson Mayowa available after he missed practice time nursing a groin injury earlier this week. He did return to practice on Friday and despite being listed as questionable, Carroll sounded optimistic about his chances of playing when speaking with reporters after practice.

Two notable rookies - running back DeeJay Dallas and defensive end Alton Robinson - will also make their NFL debuts after being inactive the first two games. Robinson, a fifth-round pick out of Syracuse, should see extensive work with Mayowa at less than 100 percent and both Bruce Irvin and Rasheem Green landing on injured reserve this week. Dallas may get a few opportunities as a third down back and will be a factor on special teams.

