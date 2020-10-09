SI.com
Quinton Dunbar, Jordyn Brooks Questionable to Play vs. Vikings

Though Jamal Adams won't be active due to a groin injury, the Seahawks may have two defensive starters back in action for Sunday's prime time Week 5 tilt against the Vikings.

Speaking with the media on Friday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated cornerback Quinton Dunbar has a "really good chance" to return to the lineup after sitting out the past two weeks with a knee issue. After returning to practice on Thursday, he's listed as questionable on the final injury report but is expected to start.

In a bit of a surprise development, after Carroll made it sound like he had no chance of playing this week due to a knee sprain during his Wednesday press conference, rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks appears to have turned the corner and will be a game-time decision.

"I just walked off the field with him and he's feeling a lot better and he has made a turn," Carroll said. "It's positive - again, with that [bye] week looming, it's kinda hard not to utilize that for all these guys and so that's in the back of my mind for sure."

Among other notable injuries, Carroll was optimistic about Mike Iupati being ready to start at left guard after being limited at practice this week. He's listed as questionable with back spasms and the duo of Jordan Simmons and Jamarco Jones could spell him for some snaps if needed on Sunday.

On the flip side, Carroll wasn't near as confident about safety Lano Hill's chances of suiting up after missing a pair of games. The fourth-year defender has been nursing a back injury and hasn't made the progress Seattle hoped he would up to this point.

"He has not been able to make the turn, he's got some issues that he's dealing with that it seems to be in a pattern where it's not changing much," Carroll remarked. "We're concerned about him getting right. There's not much he can do, he's got some stuff that he's dealing with that he just has to get through and resolve and if he doesn't, it could be a long-term deal for him."

With Hill unlikely to play and not improving physically, the Seahawks may opt to promote Damarious Randall from the practice squad for a second straight week. Based on Carroll's comments, it's also not out of the question an injured reserve designation could be coming to open up a permanent roster spot.

