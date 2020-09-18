SI.com
SeahawkMaven
Rasheem Green Doubtful, Phillip Dorsett Questionable for Seahawks-Patriots

CorbinSmithNFL

Though the NFL season is only a week old and the bumps and bruises have yet to really settle in, the Seahawks may be without a few key rotational players for Sunday's upcoming prime time matchup with the Patriots.

After sitting out all three of Seattle's practices this week, defensive end Rasheem Green and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi were given doubtful designations on the team's final injury report. Green suffered a stinger last weekend, while Ogbuehi has been nursing a pectoral strain since the final week of training camp and didn't play in Atlanta.

With Green out, L.J. Collier should receive more extensive playing time after earning the start at the base defensive end spot and playing 30 snaps against the Falcons. Though coach Pete Carroll remained non-committal on whether or not he would be active, rookie Alton Robinson should make his NFL debut and see action at both spots after being held out as a healthy scratch in Week 1.

Seattle should be in better shape at tackle than last Sunday, as Jamarco Jones returned to practice as a full participant all week after sitting out the opener with an undisclosed illness. He will serve as the main backup behind starters Duane Brown and Brandon Shell.

In other injury news, Carroll remained mum on receiver Phillip Dorsett's health, simply telling reporters, "He's listed as questionable." The veteran target missed the opener and has been dealing with a nagging sore foot since midway through camp last month. He was a limited participant in practice this week, leaving his status up in the air for playing against his former team.

If Dorsett is unable to go, David Moore will step up once again as the Seahawks No. 3 receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, while rookie Freddie Swain and Penny Hart will also be in the rotation for playing time.

As far as good news is concerned, safety Jamal Adams wasn't listed on the final injury report after showing up on Thursday's report with an elbow injury. Participating fully in practice all week, he will be good to go and start for Seattle on Sunday.

