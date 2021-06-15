Duane Brown Attending Minicamp, Wants New Deal

With much uncertainty shrouding both of their offensive tackle spots for 2022 and beyond, the Seahawks may have some clarity on the future of Russell Wilson's blindside blocker.

Jamal Adams isn't the only Seahawks star wanting a new contract. But unlike Adams, veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown will not be skipping out on the team's mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday afternoon.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Brown has his sights set on signing an extension with Seattle. He is currently in the final year of a three-year, $36.5 million extension that he signed in 2018.

This comes as somewhat of a surprise to those who theorized the 2021 season may be the 14-year veteran's last in the NFL. Brown, who turns 36 in August, was hampered by biceps and knee issues in 2019, but finished out the 2020 season relatively healthy and appeared in all 17 of the team's games.

On top of his clean bill of health, he proved to be as sturdy as ever protecting quarterback Russell Wilson's blindside. Finishing with an overall grade of 87.3 from Pro Football Focus, Brown nearly played himself into his fourth career All-Pro selection. While he fell short of earning such a recognition, he erased any doubts about his ability to play at a high level this late in his career.

It was a welcome dose of production and stability for a team that struggled to stay healthy along its offensive line in 2020. Of Seattle's Week 1 starters, only Brown and rookie guard Damien Lewis played in every game.

There's very little reason the Seahawks should be opposed to extending their relationship with Brown. While they drafted his potential heir apparent, Florida's Stone Forsythe, in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, both Cedric Ogbuehi and Brandon Shell are set to become unrestricted free agents in 2022 as well. Thus, both tackle spots are wide open on next year's Seahawks roster as of now, with only one possible answer in tow with Forsythe.

Additionally, extending Brown now could help them lower his 2021 cap hit and give them more financial flexibility this summer. OverTheCap.com currently has them down for $8.3 million in salary cap space, though more wiggle room wouldn't hurt as they stay involved in the free agent markets of both linebacker K.J. Wright and cornerback Richard Sherman.

Brown's older age may provoke some hesitancy on Seattle's side of things, but it stands to reason the two will meet in the middle eventually. If they do, the Seahawks would be able to eliminate a major item of their to-do list for next year's offseason and continue their commitment to building around their franchise quarterback.