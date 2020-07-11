Report: New Evidence Implicates Quinton Dunbar, Deandre Baker of Payoff Cover-Up

When the Seahawks acquired Quinton Dunbar from the Redskins back in March for a fifth-round pick, they believed they had stolen a shutdown cornerback to team up with Shaquill Griffin in their secondary.

But with training camp set to start in less than three weeks, new evidence against Dunbar in his ongoing armed robbery case could end his time in Seattle before it officially begins.

Per an explosive report from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, a search warrant obtained from the Broward County Clerk of Courts implicates Dunbar and Giants cornerback Deandre Baker of bribery and covering up their alleged crime. The warrant cites multiple pieces of tangible evidence, including video footage and direct messages showing Dominic Johnson oversaw payments from the two defenders to four other witness at attorney Michael Grieco's office on May 15.

That was just two days after the Miramar Police Department issued warrants for the arrest of Dunbar and Baker, who allegedly robbed party guests at gunpoint the night before and bolted the scene.

Johnson, who witnesses called "Coach," told police he had known both cornerbacks since they were children. Statements obtained from his Instagram account indicate he was heavily involved in the cover up scheme.

In his own written words on his direct messages, Johnson's direct messages “corroborate a robbery had occurred and those who were charged were the participants,” according to the warrant.

Recently, all four witnesses have signed written statements that they were paid off by Dunbar and Baker to recant prior statements linking them to the crime in signed affidavits. Combined, the four men said they received $55,000 dollars, with one victim claiming to be paid $30,000 while the other three received smaller payouts as a bribe.

Detective Mark Moretti of the Miramar Police Department also told Leonard that direct messages between Johnson and Baker indicate the two men worked together to coordinate the payoff, with Baker asking Johnson to meet him at Grieco's office.

Even more damning, obtained CCTV video evidence shows Grieco, Johnson, and the four witnesses appearing to conduct the bribe at the attorney's office. Elevator footage later shows Johnson receiving a "black bag" containing a large quantity of cash and less than two hours later, Grieco contacted Moretti claiming to have a change of testimony from the witnesses.

Once the statements were signed by the witnesses, Johnson called Dunbar while in Grieco's office. He also maintained communication with Baker, though it's unclear if he met up with him in person.

According to the warrant, Johnson mucked up the investigation by confiscating a cell phone that belonged to one of the suspects.

“Johnson’s actions contaminated the integrity of the investigation as he made the victims recant their statements, only after given them cash,” the warrant reads. “Communication was established between all three parties, however the contents of that communication(s) could not be identified. Those messages could still be in possession of Apple Inc. This warrant will assist us in identifying communication methods used by involved parties and assist in obtaining additional information to further a criminal investigation.”

Earlier this week, Dunbar hired a second defense attorney and filed a motion to be allowed to travel to Seattle for training camp. With this new evidence coming to light, there's a possibility that won't be allowed.

Meanwhile, the NFL currently is investigating the incident and has the ability to hand out their own punishments separate from the ongoing legal proceedings. This could mean Dunbar and Baker face suspensions or will be placed on the commissioner's exempt list.

Until that happens, it's a possibility the Seahawks could decide to release Dunbar, as Leonard reported Baker's time with the Giants could be coming to a close soon. The organization has stood by him over the past two months, even allowing him to participate in virtual team meetings, but they may have no other choice but to wash their hands of him now after inexplicably trying to cover up a crime.

If such a move does happen, Seattle will enter the new season with a secondary that looks near-identical to last year's squad. Tre Flowers will resume his starting role at right cornerback across from Griffin and depth behind them will take a significant hit at the expense of giving up a day three draft choice.

Since the case hasn't reached trial yet, however, the Seahawks could also choose to hang onto him until a verdict is reached. Regardless, given the tangible evidence emerging against him, his chances of contributing for the team in 2020 look bleak and if he serves time, it's not out of the question his career could be finished.