Report: Seahawks Acquire CB John Reid From Texans

Staying active on Tuesday, the Seahawks have reportedly made a trade with the Texans for cornerback John Reid.

The Seahawks are getting busy on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the team has acquired cornerback John Reid in a trade with the Texans. Heading back to Houston is a conditional seventh-round selection in 2023.

Interestingly, it was reported yesterday that Reid was going to be cut by the Texans as they trimmed their roster down to 80 players. But to avoid competing with 30 other teams to sign him, the Seahawks decided to swing a deal for the 25-year old.

Reid was drafted by the Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 13 games with one start as a rookie, surrendering a 142.9 opponent passer rating on 145 snaps. He recorded one pass deflection and 13 combined tackles in that time.

Standing at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, Reid played his college ball at Penn State. In 48 games for the Nittany Lions, he put up seven interceptions, 26 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and 125 tackles. At the NFL combine last year, he measured in with 301/8-inch arms and ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash time.

Earlier today, it was reported the Seahawks are expected to sign tight end Luke Willson. In a corresponding move, cornerback Pierre Desir is anticipated to be released. To add Reid to the roster, another move will have to be made.

The Seahawks may not be done either. The team worked out All-Pro defensive tackle Geno Atkins on Monday and it reportedly went "well," per Josina Anderson.