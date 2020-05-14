SeahawkMaven
Report: Seahawks Close to Re-Signing Veteran QB Geno Smith

Corbin Smith

Over the past five seasons, there's been a revolving door at quarterback for the Seahawks with five different players backing up Russell Wilson. But that cycle may finally be come to an end in 2020.

Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Seattle is working quickly on a deal to re-sign veteran signal caller Geno Smith. His return would mark the first time since 2015 the franchise will enter a new season with the same backup behind Wilson for two consecutive seasons.

Since the late Tarvaris Jackson left following the 2015 season, the Seahawks have had Trevone Boykin, Austin Davis, Brett Hundley, and Smith serve one-year stints as Wilson's backup.

As the roster currently stands, the Seahawks have only undrafted rookie Anthony Gordon out of Washington State behind Wilson. While the team is fired up about his potential, without the benefit of OTAs or rookie minicamp, it's tough to envision general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll being comfortable with him as a backup right away.

Recently, Seattle has been linked to former MVP Cam Newton, but his price tag likely exceeds what the franchise is willing to pay a backup quarterback and he's patiently waiting to see if a starting opportunity presents itself.

By bringing back Smith, Seattle would have a proven backup with ample starting experience in case Wilson does go down with an injury. The former West Virginia standout started 30 games for the Jets and Giants from 2013 to 2017.

With Wilson playing every single snap in 2019 and continuing to be an iron man, Smith never saw the field in his first season with the Seahawks. In exhibition play, he completed 52 percent of his passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns, beating out Paxton Lynch for a roster spot.

