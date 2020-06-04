SeahawkMaven
Report: Seahawks Coaches Expected to Return to Facility on Friday

Corbin Smith

With scheduled training camp less than two months away, the NFL has informed the Seahawks and all 32 NFL teams that coaches may "be among employees" eligible to return to team facilities on Friday, June 5.

While the memo again indicates clubs must receive necessary permission from state and local governments before reopening team facilities, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the league expects the 49ers to be the only team that will not be able to return on Friday. The organization reportedly is "supportive of the plan" and continues to work with authorities on when they can open their facility.

From Seattle's perspective, this is an encouraging development, as the VMAC has yet to reopen per Washington state regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic. As of Wednesday, King County remained in phase one of governor Jay Inslee's reopening plan, but the county did apply for "phase 1.5" on Thursday with hopes of loosening some business restrictions.

Per a team source, the Seahawks are awaiting word on whether or not the application to move to a modified phase one is approved.

If the state accepts the application, the Seahawks may be able to allow a limited number of people back into their facility, including coaches, though it may be far less than the up-to 100 employees indicated in the NFL's memo. State and local guidelines will take precedent in that regard.

Per the memo, coaches and other football personnel staff who do return to team facilities will be expected to meet with medical staff and/or personal physicians about any precautions or accommodations that may be needed. Team medical staffs will also work on establishing and implementing a COVID-19 testing program before players are allowed to eventually return.

This remains a developing story and it's unclear whether or not the Seahawks will open their facility in the near future. But if King County advances to a modified phase 1 and the VMAC is allowed to re-open its doors in quick order, that's a good sign for a potential start to training camp in late July.

