Report: Seahawks Exercise TE Noah Fant's Fifth-Year Option

Coming to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade, Fant will now be under club control through the 2023 season, giving him a two-year audition for a new contract.

Speaking with reporters earlier this month, Noah Fant indicated he hadn't received any indication from the Seahawks on whether or not they would pick up his fifth-year option. As it turns out, that decision has now been made on the tight end's future.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Seattle has opted to pick up Fant's roster option, making them the first team to use it on a 2019 first-round pick. Per OverTheCap.com, he will receive an estimated $6.85 million in 2023, which would currently rank 18th among tight ends for annual salary.

Fant, 24, joined the Seahawks as part of a blockbuster trade that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos in exchange for fifth draft picks and three veteran players, including quarterback Drew Lock. The former Iowa standout was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next March without the fifth-year option or an extension being agreed upon.

But with the fifth-year being exercised by Seattle, Fant will now partake in a two-year audition, extending the window for the organization to make a choice on whether or not to commit to him with a long-term contract. Interestingly, this will be the first time general manager John Schneider has ever signed off on utilizing the fifth-year option during his 13 seasons with the franchise, doing so for a player who wasn't even drafted by him.

Since entering the league as the 19th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Fant has reeled in 170 receptions for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns in 47 games. Despite playing with multiple quarterbacks, including his new/former teammate Lock, he improved his reception totals in each of his first three seasons and eclipsed 670 yards each of the past two years.

With the Seahawks in the midst of a major transition after trading Wilson, Fant will be given an opportunity to emerge as a cornerstone for their next contending teams. Playing in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's 12 personnel-heavy scheme, he should have no shortage of snaps playing alongside Will Dissly, who was re-signed on a three-year, $24 million in March.

While it remains to be seen who will be under center for Seattle, Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have spoken highly of Lock and sound confident in his ability to rebound with his new team. If there's a reason to believe he can bounce back after a difficult start to his career, his chemistry with Fant stands out above the rest.

In 24 games together, Lock completed more passes to Fant than any other skill player on Denver's roster, with the athletic, sure-handed tight end hauling in 74 receptions on 107 targets for 877 yards, four touchdowns, and 41 first downs. Seattle hopes those numbers will only get better thanks to the presence of receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the outside, which will make it tougher for defenses to account for him.

If Fant can take a big step forward with his new team as expected, the Seahawks shouldn't have any reservations about signing him to a multi-year deal in the near future. In the meantime, with the fifth-year option picked up, Schneider and the front office will have up to two years to evaluate him at an affordable rate before having to make that decision.