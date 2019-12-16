SeahawkMaven
Report: Seahawks Expect S Quandre Diggs to Miss Week 16

CorbinSmithNFL

After departing Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers with an ankle injury, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs will likely miss at least one game.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Diggs isn't expected to suit up against Arizona in Week 16, leaving a huge void in Seattle's secondary.

It remains unknown which play Diggs was injured on, but he departed the field with trainers midway through the third quarter and didn't return to action. He left the field after the game sporting a walking boot.

In his weekly interview on ESPN 710, coach Pete Carroll indicated Diggs suffered a high ankle sprain and didn't have a timeline for his return.

"Some of these injuries are really bad, but sometimes guys bounce back. We don’t know."

Diggs joined a growing list of injured defenders, as Seattle entered Sunday already without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, and linebacker Mychal Kendricks. Additionally, linebacker Bobby Wagner exited with his own ankle injury in the fourth quarter, further depleting the unit.

If Diggs can't play on Sunday as reported, the Seahawks will certainly miss the versatile defender.

Since arriving from the Lions via trade, Diggs has intercepted three passes in five starts and brought much-needed stability to the back half of their defense. An absence longer than one game would be a major blow to the team's chances of winning the NFC West and winning playoff games next month.

Without him in the lineup, look for Lano Hill or Marquise Blair to earn the start against the Cardinals.

