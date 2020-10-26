SI.com
Report: Seahawks RB Chris Carson Likely to Miss Time, 'Week to Week' with Foot Sprain

After exiting Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cardinals late in the first half, the Seahawks could be without the services of star running back Chris Carson for a while.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, an MRI confirmed Carson suffered a mid-foot sprain as speculated post-game by coach Pete Carroll. He will be evaluated "week to week," putting his status in doubt for next weekend's Week 8 contest against the 49ers.

It remains unclear when Carson suffered the injury, but Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer took the bulk of Seattle's snaps during the second quarter after the fourth-year back got off to a hot start with 34 yards on just five carries. While he remained on the sideline with his helmet after halftime, he didn't return to play.

If Carson can't go against San Francisco, Seattle may need to sign an additional running back as insurance for this week. Homer also left Sunday's game late with a knee contusion, leaving only Hyde and rookie DeeJay Dallas as healthy backs available. The severity of Homer's injury remains unknown.

In the next few weeks, Rashaad Penny could return to practice and be activated from the PUP list as he wraps up rehabbing from reconstructive knee surgery. But the former first-round pick is unlikely to be ready this weekend and the Seahawks have made it clear they won't rush him back, which will put the team in a bit of a bind seeking out running back depth due to COVID-19 protocols.

While his overall production has been down due to Seattle's offensive shift towards passing the football more frequently this season, Carson has rushed for 323 yards on 66 carries, averaging nearly five yards per carry and scoring three touchdowns on the ground. He's added 22 receptions for 147 yards and caught a career-high three touchdowns out of the backfield.

Set to hit free agency in March, Carson hoped to bolster his value on the market by playing in all 16 games after battling various injuries throughout his career. Now, it seems unlikely he will achieve that goal barring another miraculous recovery this week.

