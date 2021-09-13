Report: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury, IR Stint Possible

Exiting the Seahawks' 28-16 win over the Colts with a calf injury, running back Rashaad Penny is expected to miss a few weeks.

The Seahawks entered Sunday's game against the Colts with no injury designations on their 53-man roster, but their fortunes quickly washed away as the afternoon went along. Running back Rashaad Penny (calf) was among those ruled out for the remainder of Seattle's eventual 28-16 win, joining center Ethan Pocic (knee) and receivers Penny Hart (concussion) and Dee Eskridge (concussion) on the injury report.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Penny reaggravated the same calf that held him out for an extended period of training camp. Rapoport adds that it's expected to force the former first-round pick to miss multiple games and could lead to a stint on injured reserve.

If so, that would bode well for DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer's chances of becoming more involved in Seattle's offensive gameplan. It would also be good news for Alex Collins, who did not suit up against Indianapolis as a healthy inactive.

Before suffering the injury, Penny played seven total snaps and carried the ball twice for eight yards. Afterwards, the bulk of rushing duties fell on the shoulders of starter Chris Carson, who averaged a strong 5.7 yards per carry for a grand total of 91 yards on 16 touches. Dallas also had a single rush attempt for five yards.

Having fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in 2019, Penny and the Seahawks were hopeful he could get his career back on the right track. But his struggles to stay healthy have unfortunately continued, putting him at a disadvantage to achieve his goal.

For now, the injury doesn't appear to be season-ending, so the fourth-year man out of San Diego State should still have a chance to correct course. However, the clock is winding down as free agency awaits him at the end of this season.