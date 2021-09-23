September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe NestSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Seahawks Signing TE Jace Sternberger to Practice Squad

The Seahawks have reportedly added a noteworthy tight end to their practice squad.
Author:
Publish date:

With Colby Parkinson (foot) still on short-term injured reserve, the Seahawks have added some potential competition for current No. 3 tight end Tyler Mabry. According to his agent, tight end Jace Sternberger has signed to the team's practice squad two days after being waived by the Packers.

Taken in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the former Texas A&M standout recently served a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse. 

Best known for his receiving ability, Sternberger was rarely involved in Green Bay's passing attack. In 18 games, he recorded just 12 catches for 114 yards and one touchdown.

Beginning his collegiate career at Kansas, Sternberger became quite familiar with the transfer portal. First making his way to small school Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, he put up 336 yards and six touchdowns on 21 receptions as a junior. His efforts earned the attention of several Division I schools before he decided on Texas A&M, where he went on to blow expectations out of the water with a whopping 832 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

Sternberger now joins basketball convert Michael Jacobson as the lone tight ends on Seattle's practice squad. Of course, the team still has to make a corresponding move to fit the Kingfisher, Oklahoma native in its 16-man player pool. 

After he gets settled into his new digs, Sternberger could push for elevation to the 53-man roster on gamedays. He immediately becomes one of the more experienced players on the Seahawks' practice squad and gives the team solid depth to lean on if further injuries occur. With the upside he carries, he's an interesting flier for Seattle to take as it awaits Parkinson's return to action. 

USATSI_16604277
Seahawks News

Report: Seahawks Signing TE Jace Sternberger to Practice Squad

USATSI_16790484
Seahawks News

Off to Historic Start, Tyler Lockett Finding 'Freedom' in Shane Waldron's Offense

USATSI_16741174
Seahawks News

Assessing Seattle Seahawks C Kyle Fuller's Through First 2 Starts

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talks with strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

What Happened to Seahawks on Derrick Henry's 60-Yard Touchdown Run

USATSI_15055495
GM Report

Vikings Offense Poses Similar Threat as Titans to Seahawks

USATSI_16788646
GM Report

Seahawks Must Strongly Consider Other Options at Right Cornerback

USATSI_16790293
Seahawks News

With Honeymoon Period Over, Seahawks Need More From Jamal Adams

USATSI_16789116
Podcasts

Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks 33-30 Overtime Loss to Titans