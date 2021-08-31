Undrafted Rookie OL Jake Curhan Makes Seahawks 53-Man Roster

The latest in a long line of undrafted rookies to earn a roster spot with the Seahawks out of training camp, Curhan gives the team a young, versatile lineman to continue developing with the upside to be an eventual starter at right tackle.

Throughout training camp and the preseason, Seahawks undrafted rookie tackle Jake Curhan capitalized on his opportunities with several veterans sidelined by injuries. Now, it appears his efforts have earned him a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

According to Seahawk Maven's Rob Rang, Curhan will join a long line of undrafted signees to make Seattle's initial roster. It remains to be seen who will be cut to create room for his inclusion, but after missing multiple weeks of camp injured, Jamarco Jones and Cedric Ogbuehi seem the most likely candidates to have their roster spot in jeopardy.

While the Seahawks have yet to release all of their cuts, a source indicated Curhan was the only undrafted rookie to make the initial 53-man roster.

A four-year starter at California, Curhan likely would have been a day three draft choice if not for a heart condition discovered during a pre-draft medical evaluation. As the player admittedly expected to happen, he didn't hear his name called at all in the draft and ultimately chose to sign with the Seahawks over multiple other suitors, indicating their pass success with undrafted players, his relationship with line coach Mike Solari, and the team's culture played key roles in his decision.

With Jones dealing with back spasms and Ogbuehi out with a bicep injury, Curhan started all three preseason games at right tackle for Seattle and he vastly exceeded the team's expectations. Playing 120 total snaps at right tackle, right guard, and left tackle, he allowed only two pressures in pass protection and earned a respectable 71.7 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

"He's done a really good job. Yes, yes he has," coach Pete Carroll said last week. "He's played very steady. We played him early at guard, because we had need there, and as soon as we put him back to right tackle, he did a really nice job."

The Seahawks choice to keep Curhan on the 53-man roster likely was swayed by the likelihood another team would have claimed him off waivers. Numerous teams could use additional help at tackle and with him putting three games worth of quality tape on his resume this month, it would have been difficult to sneak him onto the practice squad.

Clearly, Seattle didn't want to risk losing Curhan, who has proven to be more versatile than advertised and may be a potential starter at right tackle down the road. Current starter Brandon Shell will be an unrestricted free agent next March, as will Jones and Ogbuehi. With the rookie on a cheap undrafted contract through 2023, club control was also likely a major factor in the team's decision not to cut him.