Thursday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 6 Victory Against Browns

After narrowly escaping with a one-point win over the Rams, the Seahawks were looking to extend their winning streak to three straight as they headed out on the road to face off against the Browns in Week 6.

While Seattle surrendered 20 points in the first half, turnovers played a major factor in helping their team recover from an early deficit. Thanks to five turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble, and one turnover on downs), Cleveland was held to just eight points in the second half and trailed by four points by the end of regulation.

Let’s look back upon some of the critical moments that ultimately led to the Seahawks’ 32-28 victory against the Browns during their third road trip of the 2019 campaign.

1. Trailing 7-0, Russell Wilson’s rushing touchdown evens the score at seven apiece.

After Seattle’s special teams unit allowed a 74-yard return on the opening kickoff, Cleveland’s offense started its first drive of the game 18 yards shy of the end zone. Unfortunately, it only took quarterback Baker Mayfield and his teammates three plays to produce an early seven points for the home team.

Now behind 7-0 in the first quarter, the Seahawks gained possession of the football at their own 25-yard line and were looking to answer with a touchdown of their own. Sparked by receiver DK Metcalf’s 30-yard reception, the offense traveled 63 yards in just five plays, positioning them at the Browns’ 12-yard line.

Following a false start penalty from offensive tackle Germain Ifedi, Seattle’s offense was pushed back five yards and now needed to gain 14 yards to move the chains forward. With Cleveland’s defense applying man coverage, quarterback Russell Wilson was provided a clear lane in the middle of the field to rush 16 yards for the score, tying the game at 7-7.

While the Browns’ offense was able to regain the lead by scoring their second touchdown of the quarter 10 plays later, the Seahawks would’ve been forced to enter the second quarter trailing by at least 14 points without Wilson’s scamper to the end zone.

2. Needing to regain possession of the football, Tedric Thompson’s interception helps Seattle trim Cleveland’s lead to 20-18.

As a result of kicker Jason Myers’ 20-yard field goal, the Seahawks trimmed the Browns lead to 20-12 and they only had to wait just over a minute to regain possession of the ball. Despite cornerback Tre Flowers’ interception, however, the offense failed to capitalize on the turnover and was forced to punt just three plays later.

Luckily for Seattle, their defense was able to generate another turnover before the end of the second quarter, this time an interception from free safety Tedric Thompson. Made possible by cornerback Shaquill Griffin’s impressive pass deflection, which prevented receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from completing the catch for a touchdown, the young safety was gifted with an opportunity to intercept the batted pass.

Looking to take advantage of this possession, Wilson led his offense 88 yards and only needed just over a minute to surge into the end zone. With just 22 seconds left in the first half, the Seahawks didn’t have any timeouts remaining and were positioned at the Browns’ 17-yard line. However, the lack of time didn’t stop receiver Jaron Brown from catching a corner pass in the end zone, cutting the team’s deficit to just two points.

3. With Cleveland looking to extend their lead, Ziggy Ansah’s fumble recovery provides Seattle a prime scoring opportunity.

While the Seahawks opened the second half with possession of the ball, the offense couldn’t maintain momentum out of the break and were forced to punt after a three-and-out. Attempting to add to their advantage, the Browns began their first drive of the second half at their own 40-yard line and traveled just 21 yards over the next seven plays.

Following an offensive holding penalty by offensive tackle Chris Hubbard, the Browns’ offense was pushed back 10 yards and were now 20 yards away from the yard marker. Hoping to regain a large chunk of that lost yardage on a screen play, defensive end Ziggy Ansah punched the ball out of running back Nick Chubb’s grasp, handing the Seahawks possession at their own 42-yard line.

Needing to score off this turnover, the offense quickly advanced into Cleveland’s red zone following a 25-yard rush from running back Chris Carson. Facing a critical third down play four plays later, Wilson eventually located Brown in the end zone again and connected for a six-yard touchdown reception, providing Seattle a 25-20 edge and its first lead of the game.

4. Following Chris Carson’s touchdown, K.J. Wright’s interception ends Cleveland’s comeback hopes.

With the Browns scoring their fourth touchdown of the game and taking a 28-25 lead, the Seahawks had just under nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to regain control on the scoreboard. Luckily, Wilson and his offense only needed five and a half minutes to find the end zone once again, capping off their nine-play drive with a one-yard touchdown rush from Carson.

Now leading 32-28, Seattle’s defense was tasked with keeping Cleveland’s offense out of the end zone over the final three and a half minutes in regulation. Just two plays into their drive, Mayfield threw a back-shoulder pass to receiver Dontrell Hilliard but had the pass deflect off his hands and into linebacker K.J. Wright’s grasp.

Despite controlling possession of the ball late the fourth quarter, there was still just under three minutes left on the clock, which forced the Seahawks to drain a little time off the scoreboard. Thanks to a pair of third down conversions, Wilson was able to take two kneel downs to bleed the final seconds off the clock, handing Seattle its third consecutive victory.