Ex-Seahawks CB Richard Sherman Booked on Suspicion of Burglary Domestic Violence

Records show Sherman, who has yet to find a team for the 2021 season, was booked at 6:08 AM on Wednesday and he was denied bail as the incident in question remains under investigation. He's also facing the possibility of misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run charges being levied against him.

Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman was booked on suspicion of "burglary domestic violence" in Seattle on Wednesday morning and remains in custody at the King County Correctional Facility.

According to King County public records, Sherman was booked at 6:08 AM and the incident in question remains under investigation as a felony. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, he was denied bail but it is worth noting that is normal procedure in Washington State domestic violence cases and a judge has yet to set bail. No charges have yet been made.

Speaking with multiple sources, Sherman was initially involved in a car accident shortly before 2 AM on Wednesday near Redmond and crashed his vehicle into a cement freeway barrier. The registration on that vehicle was run and it came back as Sherman's. He immediately fled the scene by foot and then attempted to enter a family member's home.

A family member promptly called 9-1-1 claiming a relative who did not live in the home was attempting to break in. Once police arrived on the scene for questioning, Sherman became combative with officers to the point where they had to deploy a K-9 to take him down and bring him into custody.

From there, Sherman was arrested and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Shortly after, he was booked at the King County Correctional Facility without bail and in addition to the investigation for burglary domestic violence, the Washington State Police have recommended misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and hit-and-run against him stemming from his accident.

Sherman is expected to be in court on Thursday at 2:30 PM PST when a judge will make the determination whether or not there was probable cause for arrest. The judge would then have the ability to set bail and future proceedings as necessary.

The NFL Players Association released a statement on Sherman, who serves as a vice president for the union's executive committee, shortly before 9 AM PST on Wednesday:

"We were made aware of the arrest of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

Sherman, 33, remains unsigned with training camps less than three weeks away from kicking off across the NFL. There has been speculation for months that the Seahawks may be open to bringing him back after he spent the past three seasons with the 49ers.

But this latest development would obviously put a reunion on hold and ultimately, football is irrelevant right now. Sherman clearly is dealing with significant issues and needs help, while the safety and well-being of his family should be the utmost priority.