Snap Count Synopsis: Rookies Play Expanded Role in Seahawks’ Week 15 Win

CorbinSmithNFL

Despite missing five defensive starters for most of the fourth quarter, the Seahawks withstood a late rally by the Panthers for a 30-24 road victory, improving to 11-3 and vaulting back into first place in the NFC West.

Checking out snap counts from Carolina, here are several takeaways from Seattle’s franchise record-setting seventh road victory of the season.

  • As expected against a porous run defense, Chris Carson feasted with 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns, but the Seahawks still have to figure out the backup situation behind him. With Rashaad Penny done for the season, C.J. Prosise had another chance to impress. Unfortunately, the fourth-year back didn’t take advantage of his latest opportunity, rushing five times for 15 yards and nearly turning the ball over deep in Carolina territory. After the near-fumble at the end of the first half, he only played a couple of snaps after halftime and logged just 10 total offensive snaps for the game. Instead, rookie Travis Homer earned himself his first six offensive snaps during the second half and could be in line for more playing time starting next week against the Cardinals.
  • Throughout the week, coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer hinted at receiver Josh Gordon playing a larger role against the Panthers this week. Though Gordon reeled in a spectacular 58-yard reception, however, he wasn’t targeted again the rest of the game and only played 25 snaps, or just 37 percent of Seattle’s offensive plays. While it could be coincidental, his playing time seemed to taper off in the second half after he threw a hideous interception on a failed trick play. Away from Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, no other receiver played more than 25 snaps, including David Moore, who saw the field for a season-low 10 offensive plays.
  • While Mike Iupati and D.J. Fluker remain the undisputed starters, the Seahawks continue to rotate second-year lineman Jamarco Jones into the lineup. On Sunday, the former Ohio State standout played 14 offensive snaps, primarily subbing in for Iupati at left guard. When asked if the move was injury related, Carroll said they were simply doing a “little subbing” and Iupati wasn’t on the post-game injury list. Jones looks to be a key part of Seattle’s future in the trenches and the team is doing whatever it can to give him some experience this season.
  • Minus Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah, who were each ruled out due to injury/illness, Rasheem Green played more than 60 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps and rookie L.J. Collier logged a career-high 37 snaps. Green recorded his team-leading fourth sack, bringing down Kyle Allen on third down to force a first half punt. On the flip side, Collier still didn’t record any statistics despite extensive playing time. In the interior, Al Woods played a season-low 21 snaps after briefly exiting with an injury.
  • Playing musical chairs at linebacker due to injury issues, Cody Barton played 58 out of 72 defensive snaps for Seattle, including seeing action at middle linebacker when Bobby Wagner exited with an ankle sprain midway through the fourth quarter. Though he left a few plays on the field, he finished with a team-best 10 tackles and registered his first quarterback hit. Fellow rookie Ben Burr-Kirven checked in during the final defensive possession of the game for two snaps, while Shaquem Griffin played a season-high 26 snaps and stayed on the field permanently after Wagner’s departure.
  • Much like the defensive line and linebacker groups, Seattle’s secondary wasn’t immune to injury on Sunday either. Already without cornerback Shaquill Griffin, safety Quandre Diggs departed the game in the third quarter with a high ankle sprain and didn’t return. Lano Hill played the majority of the snaps in Diggs’ absence, though his own injury allowed Marquise Blair to play two snaps in the fourth quarter. Sliding into the starting lineup, King played all 72 snaps at outside cornerback, while rookie Ugo Amadi played a season-high 25 snaps at the nickel corner spot and narrowly missed out on his first NFL interception.
Seahawks Clinch Playoff Berth, Regain NFC West Lead

CorbinSmithNFL

Thanks to timely losses by divisional foes, the Seahawks quickly moved back atop the NFC West and punched a ticket to the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons.

Undermanned Seahawks Make ‘Great Statement’ in Carolina

CorbinSmithNFL

Though the game ended up being tighter than hoped late, Pete Carroll loved the resolve shown by Seattle with numerous starters sidelined and youngsters forced into action.

Closing Thoughts: Short-Handed Seahawks Stick to Script While Beating Panthers

Dan Viens

Russell Wilson and Chris Carson starred on offense while a patchwork defense does just enough to vault Seattle into the top spot in NFC playoff race.

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner, FS Quandre Diggs Suffer Ankle Injuries

CorbinSmithNFL

Wagner sounds like he will be in good shape to suit up in Week 16, but Diggs’ situation is a bit more murky following an eventful road win in Carolina.

Report: Seahawks Expect S Quandre Diggs to Miss Week 16

CorbinSmithNFL

Diggs left Sunday's win in Carolina with an ankle injury, leaving a big hole in Seattle's secondary if he is forced to miss time.

Final Word: Banged Up Seahawks Fend Off Panthers, Clinch Playoff Spot

CorbinSmithNFL

Reporter Corbin Smith recaps the good, the bad, and the ugly from Seattle's 30-24 road victory in Carolina and answers listener mailbag questions.

Should Seahawks Pursue CB Janoris Jenkins?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle knows Jenkins well from his previous tenure with the then-St. Louis Rams and could use extra cornerback depth. But is he worth a flier?

Seahawks Believe WR Tyler Lockett Will Make Significant Impact in Final 3 Games

Thomas Hall10

Near non-existent over the last three games as he battled a leg injury and the flu, a fully-healthy Tyler Lockett could bounce back in a big way this Sunday in Carolina.

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers From Seahawks Week 15 Victory vs. Panthers

Thomas Hall10

Which players stood out in a 30-24 win in Carolina? And which players will need to step up next time?

Seahawks Overcome Injuries, Use Fast Start to Dispel Panthers

CorbinSmithNFL

Despite losing two more defensive starters to injury and nearly choking away a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks held on for their franchise-record seventh road victory of the season.