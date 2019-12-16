Snap Count Synopsis: Rookies Play Expanded Role in Seahawks’ Week 15 Win

Despite missing five defensive starters for most of the fourth quarter, the Seahawks withstood a late rally by the Panthers for a 30-24 road victory, improving to 11-3 and vaulting back into first place in the NFC West.

Checking out snap counts from Carolina, here are several takeaways from Seattle’s franchise record-setting seventh road victory of the season.

As expected against a porous run defense, Chris Carson feasted with 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns, but the Seahawks still have to figure out the backup situation behind him. With Rashaad Penny done for the season, C.J. Prosise had another chance to impress. Unfortunately, the fourth-year back didn’t take advantage of his latest opportunity, rushing five times for 15 yards and nearly turning the ball over deep in Carolina territory. After the near-fumble at the end of the first half, he only played a couple of snaps after halftime and logged just 10 total offensive snaps for the game. Instead, rookie Travis Homer earned himself his first six offensive snaps during the second half and could be in line for more playing time starting next week against the Cardinals.

Throughout the week, coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer hinted at receiver Josh Gordon playing a larger role against the Panthers this week. Though Gordon reeled in a spectacular 58-yard reception, however, he wasn’t targeted again the rest of the game and only played 25 snaps, or just 37 percent of Seattle’s offensive plays. While it could be coincidental, his playing time seemed to taper off in the second half after he threw a hideous interception on a failed trick play. Away from Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, no other receiver played more than 25 snaps, including David Moore, who saw the field for a season-low 10 offensive plays.

While Mike Iupati and D.J. Fluker remain the undisputed starters, the Seahawks continue to rotate second-year lineman Jamarco Jones into the lineup. On Sunday, the former Ohio State standout played 14 offensive snaps, primarily subbing in for Iupati at left guard. When asked if the move was injury related, Carroll said they were simply doing a “little subbing” and Iupati wasn’t on the post-game injury list. Jones looks to be a key part of Seattle’s future in the trenches and the team is doing whatever it can to give him some experience this season.

Minus Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah, who were each ruled out due to injury/illness, Rasheem Green played more than 60 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps and rookie L.J. Collier logged a career-high 37 snaps. Green recorded his team-leading fourth sack, bringing down Kyle Allen on third down to force a first half punt. On the flip side, Collier still didn’t record any statistics despite extensive playing time. In the interior, Al Woods played a season-low 21 snaps after briefly exiting with an injury.

Playing musical chairs at linebacker due to injury issues, Cody Barton played 58 out of 72 defensive snaps for Seattle, including seeing action at middle linebacker when Bobby Wagner exited with an ankle sprain midway through the fourth quarter. Though he left a few plays on the field, he finished with a team-best 10 tackles and registered his first quarterback hit. Fellow rookie Ben Burr-Kirven checked in during the final defensive possession of the game for two snaps, while Shaquem Griffin played a season-high 26 snaps and stayed on the field permanently after Wagner’s departure.