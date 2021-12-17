Russell Wilson Confident Seahawks Can Weather Storm Without Tyler Lockett

Seattle hasn't played without Lockett since the tail end of the 2016 season and his loss would be a substantial one on Sunday if he can't go due to COVID-19 protocols. But Wilson believes other receivers on the roster can capably fill the void if necessary.

Along with being one of the NFL's most productive receivers for the past half decade, Tyler Lockett has also been one of the most durable. Though he's had a few nicks and bruises along the way, the seventh-year pro hasn't missed a game since breaking his leg in Week 16 of the 2016 season and dressed for 108 out of 109 possible regular season games since breaking into the league.

But when the Seahawks travel to face the Rams in a pivotal rematch on Sunday, Russell Wilson could be without his star wideout for the first time in six seasons after Lockett tested positive for the coronavirus and landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Even with new protocols enacted earlier this week allowing vaccinated, asymptomatic players to return after two negative tests as quickly as the day after testing positive, it's no slam dunk he will be able to suit up at SoFi Stadium.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Wilson indicated he had talked to Lockett on the phone earlier and that the receiver felt "pretty good." But while he's keeping his fingers crossed that his No. 1 receiver will be available to play, the eight-time Pro Bowler trusts Seattle's other receivers to step up if needed in his absence.

“Anytime you don’t have Tyler in there it’s always tough," Wilson said. "You always want your guy in there, but we have tremendous receivers. Obviously, DK [Metcalf] is such a star and then we have so many guys that can step in. These guys practice their butts off every day, guys like Penny Hart, Aaron Fuller, Cody Thompson, and Dee Eskridge, these guys practice at the highest level every day, Freddie Swain’s of the world. I have all of the confidence in the guys that we have.”

If Lockett can't play, the Seahawks will not only be without their leader in receptions and receiving yards. But they will be without one of their glue guys on offense who has been as reliable and consistent of a playmaker as anyone in the league and also garnered the utmost respect from his teammates in the locker room.

What makes the situation all the more concerning is that Metcalf, Eskridge, and Swain haven't practiced at all this week either. On Thursday, Wilson could be seen on the practice field throwing to Hart, Fuller, Thompson, Cade Johnson, and recently-signed receiver Matt Cole. Aside from Hart, the other four players are all on the practice squad and Thompson, the most experienced of the bunch with three offensive regular season snaps under his belt, has exhausted his game day elevations already.

With that said, Metcalf has missed practice time every week this season and has yet to miss a game, so he should be ready to roll despite a lingering foot issue as well as a new back injury. Eskridge has also been out the past two days with a foot injury of his own, but coach Pete Carroll said the rookie "should be okay" in his weekly Friday radio interview on KIRO Radio. Swain's status remains unknown with a wrist injury and non-injury personal matter designation.

Assuming Metcalf and Eskridge can play, the Seahawks will at least have two viable playmaking threats against a Rams squad that has been hit far harder by COVID this week. Among 25 players currently on their reserve/COVID-19 list, All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey has yet to be activated and if he can't play, that would certainly help mitigate the impact of Lockett not being available.

If there's another silver lining, Wilson has been more aggressive throwing the football to his tight ends over the past few weeks. Facing his former team for the first time after being forced to sit out the first matchup due to his own bout with COVID, Gerald Everett could emerge as a far bigger focal point in the passing game to help compensate for Lockett's absence.

“Obviously, Gerald Everett is a freak of nature, how he has been able to score, catch the football, and make plays for us," Wilson remarked. "We want to be able to get 81 the football. Obviously, he is really, really talented. I love his approach every day, he comes with the right approach, he’s relaxed, he’s calm, he understands the game, he understands what we want to do and how we want to do it. I thought that he had a great game the other day, scoring the touchdown was huge for us. He knows how to find the end-zone.”

It's worth noting Wilson has also shown an impressive rapport with Hart during training camp over the past few years. Though he only has seven receptions all season and primarily plays special teams, if he has to step into a significant role as a third or even second receiving option, the former Georgia State star has looked the part of a quality NFL receiver and it would be a great opportunity for him.

Aside from Cole, who joined the practice squad earlier this week, Wilson has also worked extensively with Thompson and Fuller over the past two seasons and has developed decent chemistry with both players. Aside from being briefly cut from the practice squad a few weeks ago, Johnson has been with the Seahawks all season as well. Like Hart, all three players offer special teams value as a cherry on top.

Obviously, none of those aforementioned players on their own can replace a superstar of Lockett's caliber. Even in combination, they will have a tough time replicating his incredible production.

But NFL teams have to adjust when injuries strike and losing a player to COVID isn't any different in that regard for the Seahawks. Given the far worse circumstances for their opponent at the moment, while Wilson would prefer to have his toe-dragging, ball-tracking sensation available, he trusts the rest of the team's receiving corps to pick up the slack if necessary.