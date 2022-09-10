Broncos at Seahawks Injury News: Jamal Adams 'Giving Them the Finger'?

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams probably would not need all of his fingers to be one of the NFL's premier defensive playmakers.

But he'll take 'em.

"I’m ready to go, man," Adams said as the Seahawks prep for their NFL regular-season opener Monday against the Denver Broncos and old pal Russell Wilson. "I’m excited."

Adams, 26, sustained a broken finger on the first day of training camp this year, though that did not much slow him. He only missed two Seattle practices before returning to work with a cast on his hand.

The broken finger, which came about when Adams accidentally got his finger caught in another player's face mask during practice, is not enough to have Adams listed on the Seahawks injury report this week - a key thing, as Adams has in recent years been on that list all too often. Last year, he ended up on injured reserve, ending his season early last year after 12 games.

"It’s good now and they’re in trouble,'' said Adams of his upcoming opponents as he works to maintain a form that has earned three Pro Bowl nods. "I played with one arm damn near for two years. But that’s no excuse. At the end of the day it was tape it up. Let’s go."

