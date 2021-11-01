Russell Wilson Has Pin Removed From Finger, Seahawks Hopeful For Week 10 Return

After snapping a three-game losing streak on Sunday, Seattle received more positive news to kick off its bye week with Wilson as well as Chris Carson potentially poised to return to play in Week 10 against Green Bay.

While it remains unclear when he will be able to play again, Russell Wilson took a major step towards returning to action on Monday.

Less than an hour after Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters he didn't know when Wilson would have the pin removed from surgically-repaired right middle finger, the star quarterback posted a picture on Twitter of the pin being out, writing "No More Pin. Time to Win."

After having the pin removed, Carroll indicated Wilson would need several days for his finger to heal before potentially returning to football-related activities, which leaves his status still up in the air. But with Seattle entering its bye week, it's a significant stepping stone in his recovery that certainly improves his odds of being able to play in Week 10 against Green Bay.

"There is not a timeline that they said where it will take this many days before he throws these many balls. I don’t know that. It’s going to be kind of a hands-on process," Carroll quipped. "We haven’t quite got a grip on it yet.”

Wilson originally suffered a ruptured tendon in his right middle finger when his hand struck defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the third quarter of a Week 5 loss to the Rams. He played one more series before being replaced by Geno Smith and underwent surgery the following day, eventually landing on injured reserve prior to a Week 6 matchup with the Steelers.

Starting in Wilson's place over the past three weeks, Smith has kept Seattle in every game, completing 68 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and only one interception. He was especially sharp in Sunday's 31-7 win over Jacksonville, completing 20 out of 24 passes for 195 yards and a pair of scores.

"Everybody has to be held accountable, everybody has to do their job, everybody has to do their part, and we contributed in a real team fashion yesterday. It was rewarding and it was also exciting to see Geno to have that chance to come on," Carroll remarked. "We have seen him a little bit, then a couple games, and now he had his best game. It looks like he’s just getting the full flow of it. I think everybody really appreciates what he’s done, and everybody is excited about moving forward."

Prior to suffering his injury, Wilson was enjoying another fantastic season orchestrating Seattle's offense. Even after missing three games, he still ranks first among qualified quarterbacks in yards per attempt (9.6) and passer rating (125.3) and had 10 touchdowns compared to only one interception in the first five weeks.

While Smith has performed admirably in his place, the Seahawks will obviously be ecstatic to have their star quarterback back under center as soon as possible with two opponents with a combined 14-2 record coming up on the schedule. Sitting in last place in the NFC West with a 3-5 record, they hope Wilson's return can precipitate a lengthy winning streak to push the team back into the playoff hunt in the second half.

Aside from Wilson, the Seahawks also could have running back Chris Carson back after missing the past four weeks with a neck injury. According to Carroll, the player told him he intends to "go for it" next week but will need to be cleared by the team's medical staff first before he can be designated to return from injured reserve.

"He has to get back on Monday and check in with the doctors to see where he is and show that he is okay. Then if he does, he will start practicing," Carroll said. "We will find out where he stands once we get to practice. He’s really determined to get that done, so I’m keeping my fingers crossed for him, that he can get a chance to get back on the field and start working with us. That’s about as optimistic as we can be until we know more.”

On his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 on Monday morning, Carroll indicated Carson's injury isn't the same one that forced former Seahawks stars Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor to retire. But the team will remain cautious with him to ensure he doesn't play until he's 100 percent ready to do so.

"It's a different condition that he's dealing with," Carroll told host Mike Salk. "But when it's a spinal issue, there's great concerns we need to uphold and all of that and do it right and take care of him for the long haul, so that's what we're doing."

If Carson can't return to face Green Bay in two weeks, Carroll expects Alex Collins will be healthier after a week off, which should bolster Seattle's inconsistent ground game. The veteran has been battling through a groin injury in the past two games and only had 10 carries against the Jaguars on Sunday.

"I don’t think he was at top speed either one of the last two games. I think these two weeks are going to be really important for him. He was good enough to play. As we saw him, even though he had a good game a couple games ago yardage wise, I’m hoping that he’ll pop back and be a little more juiced up than he was these last couple. He sucked it up and played. He’s been the most effective part of it."