Russell Wilson Picked Twice as NFC Falls 41-35 in 2022 Pro Bowl

Barely completing 50 percent of his passes during the NFL's annual exhibition all-star showcase, Wilson didn't receive much help from his teammates.

Competing in an all-star showcase that becomes more difficult to watch by the year, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson struggled while throwing a pair of interceptions as the NFC fell to the AFC 41-35 at the 2022 Pro Bowl.

As has increasingly become the norm in recent Pro Bowls, very little football actually took place on the field in Las Vegas with defenders largely standing still and resorting to two-hand touch rather than tackling. On offense, receivers ran the majority of their routes at less than 50 percent speed while offensive linemen blocked in slow motion, leading to an uptick in turnovers with quarterbacks on both teams combining to throw seven interceptions on the afternoon.

Seeing action in four drives total, Wilson marched the NFC down to the opposing six-yard line late in the first quarter looking to knot the game up at 14 apiece. But his fourth down pass slipped through 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's hands at the goal line and Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson picked off the deflection for a red zone turnover.

Then on his next drive, Wilson rolled out to his left and with Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson stopping downfield, he gift-wrapped an interception for Chargers safety Derwin James on a pass that ultimately functioned like a first down punt. The AFC promptly scored off the turnover when Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw a touchdown pass to Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.

Receiving little help from teammates in limited playing time, Wilson completed nine out of 17 passes for 77 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per attempt, finishing with a 25.5 passer rating. He also took a sack from Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby on a fourth down with under six minutes left to play in the game, leading to a turnover on downs.

While Wilson participated in his ninth Pro Bowl, tackle Duane Brown also played in his fifth all-star game and second in five seasons for the Seahawks. He rotated in at left tackle throughout the contest. Safety Quandre Diggs and linebacker Bobby Wagner, who were each selected as starters in balloting, did not play due to injury.