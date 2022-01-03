Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, RB Rashaad Penny Nominated For Week 17 FedEx Air and Ground Awards

After putting up 50 points for the first time in 10 years, the Seahawks could potentially have two players winning hardware for their performances in a blowout win over the Lions on Sunday.

Starring in the Seahawks' 51-29 beatdown of the Lions in their home finale at Lumen Field, Russell Wilson and Rashaad Penny have been nominated as Week 17 finalists for the FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week awards.

Making history in the process, Wilson completed 20 out of 29 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns, including a trio of scoring tosses to receiver DK Metcalf. Hitting four touchdown passes for the 17th time in his career, he joined Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as only the third quarterback to achieve that milestone in his first 10 seasons.

Turning in one of his finest outings in a difficult season, Wilson averaged a healthy 8.14 yards per pass attempt, connecting on a 58-yard strike to Freddie Swain and a 28-yard connection with Tyler Lockett on eventual touchdown drives in the second quarter. He posted a 133.0 passer rating, his second-best mark of the year, while adding 24 yards on the ground.

"I thought he did well. He did great," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Wilson after the game. "He had good opportunities. A lot of rhythm stuff in this game, a lot of tempo stuff he handled well, and was able to change some things and fix some things really well."

Making life easier on Wilson, Penny set a new career-high with 170 rushing yards on 25 carries, producing 144 yards before halftime thanks to a trio of 20-plus yard runs. He found the end zone twice, including putting multiple Lions defenders on skis and making them miss in space on a 15-yard score to give the Seahawks a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. He later tacked on a six-yard score to extend the lead to 17-0.

Like Wilson, Penny etched his name in the Seahawks record books with his performance on Sunday, joining former MVP Shaun Alexander as only the second back in franchise history with back-to-back 130-plus yard games. He also joined Alexander and Curt Warner as only the third back in team history to post three or more games with 130-plus rushing yards.

"Rashaad Penny has been a big factor," Carroll gushed. "He's looked great, just looked great in running the football. I'm so fired up for him and for us. And, man, he's leaving no doubt. He's explosive. He only weighs 236 pounds. The program says something else - 236. He's a load to tackle. He's running through tackles, bouncing off guys. And then he uses his burst and the quick feet. The touchdown run, I mean, there's about three different carries in this game that were exquisite."