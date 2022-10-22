Skip to main content

'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT Injured vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'

The Broncos are losing and Russell Wilson critics are now everywhere ... including critics who were once his Seahawks teammates.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks.

But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for a 2-4 team that's scored an NFL-low 15 points per game.

And Russ' critics are now everywhere ... including critics who were once his teammates.

Michael Robinson recently called Wilson a "robot,'' the former Seahawks fullback urged his old teammate to "be human.'' Was that a suggestion, as was later broached on the Colin Cowherd show, is "inauthentic''?

Robinson chose to phrase it another way.

"You can't be so positive that you're ignorant to reality," Robinson said. "I just wanted to see a little more fire from my old quarterback, from my old playmaker in Russell Wilson. Because I know he has the skill set, and I know he has the want-to to be great."

Robinson suggests that the problem is that the blockbuster trade that sent Wilson out of Seattle also sent Wilson into a pairing with new Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett that "just isn't right." That is especially problematic because these two truly "chose each other'' in Denver in a very specific way.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Seattle has moved onto Geno Smith at QB, and the Seahawks sit at 3-3 as they prep for a Week 7 meeting at the 4-2 Chargers. Meanwhile, as the Broncos get set to play the Jets this Sunday, what's the Russ fix? 

Well, for one thing, he's not starting, as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. So Brett Rypien will be the Broncos QB. But eventually?

"Russell had to find an offense that he can step into to accentuate the things that he does well," Robinson said.

And along the way? "Be human,'' maybe. And at the same time, the Broncos wish, revert to what he was in Seattle and "be good.''

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (2)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Seahawks News

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Ready For 'Another Challenge' Against Chargers Defense Week 7

By Logan Macdonald
1362598267.0
Seahawks News

'Dynamic' Dee: Seahawks WR Eskridge Draws Praise from QB Geno Smith

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_13257291
Seahawks News

Tyler Lockett Questionable; Will Seahawks Injured WR Play at Chargers?

By Corbin K. Smith
USATSI_11597279
Seahawks News

Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks on Chargers RB Austin Ekeler: 'Like a Bowling Ball'

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19206182
Seahawks News

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Kenneth Walker III 'Doing Some Amazing Things On the Field'

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19075841
Seahawks News

Roquan Smith Trade? Seahawks Idea to Counter 49ers' Christian McCaffrey Blockbuster

By Logan Macdonald
geno fant
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Chargers Week 7: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

By Timm Hamm
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Chargers GAMEDAY Preview

By Bri Amaranthus