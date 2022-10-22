Russell Wilson a 'Robot'? Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'

The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks.

But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for a 2-4 team that's scored an NFL-low 15 points per game.

And Russ' critics are now everywhere ... including critics who were once his teammates.

Michael Robinson recently called Wilson a "robot,'' the former Seahawks fullback urged his old teammate to "be human.'' Was that a suggestion, as was later broached on the Colin Cowherd show, is "inauthentic''?

Robinson chose to phrase it another way.

"You can't be so positive that you're ignorant to reality," Robinson said. "I just wanted to see a little more fire from my old quarterback, from my old playmaker in Russell Wilson. Because I know he has the skill set, and I know he has the want-to to be great."

Robinson suggests that the problem is that the blockbuster trade that sent Wilson out of Seattle also sent Wilson into a pairing with new Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett that "just isn't right." That is especially problematic because these two truly "chose each other'' in Denver in a very specific way.

Seattle has moved onto Geno Smith at QB, and the Seahawks sit at 3-3 as they prep for a Week 7 meeting at the 4-2 Chargers. Meanwhile, as the Broncos get set to play the Jets this Sunday, what's the Russ fix?

"Russell had to find an offense that he can step into to accentuate the things that he does well," Robinson said.

And along the way? "Be human,'' maybe. And at the same time, the Broncos wish, revert to what he was in Seattle and "be good.''

