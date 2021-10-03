Russell Wilson: Seahawks Must 'Stay The Course' Heading Into NFC West Opener

Now in his 10th NFL season, Wilson has never tasted defeat three consecutive weeks, but that streak will be on the line in Santa Clara on Sunday. Looking to end a two-game skid, the star signal caller believes Seattle will ready to answer the call against its bitter rival.

Since Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner joined the Seahawks back in 2012 as day two draft selections, the dynamic duo has helped lead to the franchise to unprecedented heights, posting eight seasons of 10-plus victories and reaching the postseason each time. They hoisted a Lombardi Trophy in 2013 and nearly ran it back the following year.

With such consistent excellence fielding a perennial contender in the NFC, it shouldn’t come as a surprise Seattle has never lost three games in a row over the past nine seasons. In fact, losing back-to-back games as the team has over the past two weeks has been a fairly rare occurrence, happening only 10 times out of 147 total regular season games during that span.

Hoping to keep their extensive run of avoiding three game skids alive this weekend with a looming NFC West opener against the 49ers in Santa Clara, Wilson can't fathom the possibility of the Seahawks falling to 1-3 on Sunday. Thinking such thoughts doesn't fit with his mindset.

"I just focus on the winning part of it, the process, focus on getting better, focus on what I do and how I can lead, communicate, and keep my energy and focus high, continue to work hard, get here early, and leave late, stay focused on the simple things," Wilson said. "The simple things win, and I try to continue to do those things really well. You have to keep your mind right, you have to keep your language right, and I always tell you guys that I have to remain neutral. It’s supposed to be a challenge and I like I said, I know every year will have some challenges that we have to face, and it is what it is.”

Statistically, while he hasn’t quite matched his dazzling start from a year ago, Wilson has been one of the NFL’s most productive and efficient quarterbacks through the first three games of the season. Yet to throw an interception, he’s completed 73 percent of his passes for 895 yards and seven touchdowns and leads the NFL with a 133.6 passer rating and 10.4 yards per attempt.

However, despite Wilson’s typical brilliance, the Seahawks haven’t been able to put together four quarters of quality play in a game this year, struggling to put points on the board in the second half. While they rank first in the NFL scoring almost 21 points per game in the first half, the team currently ranks dead-last in the league averaging less than five points per game in the third and fourth quarter, an ugly trend that continued being shut out after halftime by the Vikings last weekend.

At the center of Seattle’s issues, the offense hasn’t been able to sustain drives, converting on only 37.9 percent of third down opportunities this year, which ranks 20th in the NFL. A lack of opportunities has also been problematic, as Tennessee and Minnesota held the ball for an average of 21 minutes in the second half of the past two games against a defense that could not make timely stops on third down to get the ball back into Wilson's hands.

“I think that we just have to execute, it’s not anything that we have to go fishing for," Wilson said of the second half droughts. "Obviously, we have the ability to do that, we have done that throughout the game and earlier in the game. I think we just have to execute... We know what we are going to do, how we can do it, what our mindset is, and what we are capable of.”

Those second half offensive blues combined with abysmal performances by a much-maligned defense that has given up 440 yards and 25 points per game so far have dropped Seattle into an early two-game hole at the bottom of the NFC West. Arizona and Los Angeles, who face each other on Sunday, have each opened the season 3-0, while San Francisco won its first two games before losing to Green Bay last weekend.

Despite the disappointing start, Wilson admitted he likes adversity, acknowledging it's "all I've ever known." He remains confident in the talent around him and the Seahawks ability to right the ship in quick fashion, starting with Sunday's game against a 49ers defense that has been decent, but far from dominant, thus far.

Not playing at quite the same level it has the past two years, San Francisco currently ranks 16th in the NFL in scoring defense, 16th in passing defense, and 23rd in rushing defense. They also have surprisingly underwhelmed rushing the passer, ranking 20th in sack rate and 20th in pressure rate according to Pro Football Reference.

But with star defensive end Nick Bosa and former Pro Bowler Arik Armstead anchoring the 49ers defensive line and All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner manning the middle, Wilson isn’t about to take a familiar rival lightly regardless of what statistics suggest.

“The biggest thing is their defensive line and what they do, but [Fred] Warner is one of the best in the league, just on defense in general," Wilson remarked. "They have really great safeties. They are a little banged up on the outside, but they have a really good scheme, they do a really good job of trying to get after it and how they do it, they are coached extremely well so we will have to bring our A game.”

While Wilson and his comrades will be seeking improved consistency on offense, a Seahawks defense that has understandably been under fire will also be aiming to get untracked in Santa Clara. Communication and execution issues have dogged the unit through three games, as opponents have been able to move the football up and down the field running and passing with minimal resistance, particularly in the second halves of games.

After questions about scheme were raised by cornerbacks Tre Flowers and D.J. Reed following last Sunday's defeat in Minneapolis, Wagner believes the coaching staff has put him and his teammates in a position to succeed. But everyone, including himself, must step up their games and do a better job of carry out their respective responsibilities regardless of the play call. There's no doubt in his mind they will accomplish that goal.

“At the end of the day, it starts with the players," Wagner said on Wednesday. "Coaches try to put you in the best position possible, but when you run a play, as a player, you’re supposed to execute that play. We have not been perfect on all of our stuff, so I think that’s the growing pains of just getting better each week. Good teams get better. It’s very early in the season. It’s up to us and leadership and myself to make sure we communicate and make sure we play better. We will.”

Although the 49ers may not boast the same firepower as the Titans and Vikings did in the past two games, coach Kyle Shanahan is widely viewed as one of the most creative play callers in the sport and with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo playing efficient football under center, they currently rank ninth in points per game. On the outside, receiver Deebo Samuel has gotten off to a scintillating start, catching 20 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown.

Aside from Samuel, former first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk provides San Francisco with a capable deep threat, while tight end George Kittle remains one of the best in the business. The latter may not be available on Sunday, but Wagner understands Seattle will have plenty of weapons to worry about and the key will be finding a way to get after Garoppolo.

“He’s definitely getting the ball out fast. The hits that he’s taking are not much are not much because the plays that they’re running are designed to make sure he gets the ball out very fast," Wagner stated. "I think he might have the fastest time in the league thus far this season. That’s the thing, they’re going to get the ball out of his hands fast. He’s making very quick decisions, and his decisions are on point right now. We have to find a way to get in his face. We have to find a way to apply pressure and get him off the spot, and we look forward to that challenge.”

As expected from playoff-tested leaders of Wilson and Wagner's caliber, both players were calm and collected this week when pressed about the challenges that have hurt Seattle in the early stages of the season. While using different verbiage, neither seems shaken by losing two of the first three games and based on the franchise's track record, why would they be?

This isn't the first time the Seahawks have opened a season with the same 1-2 record during the past nine previous seasons since Wagner and Wilson broke into the league. In three prior instances, including as recently as 2018, the team has made the playoffs twice and when they missed in 2017, they still finished with a 9-7 record and were alive for a spot in the postseason entering Week 17.

But there's no question this weekend's divisional opener carries a lot of weight for both organizations, especially Seattle. Losing would drop the team to 1-3 for the first time since 2011, coach Pete Carroll's second year at the helm, and put them three full games behind the winner of Arizona/Los Angeles in a brutal division. In all 10 prior instances where the franchise lost three of its first four games, it missed the playoffs.

From a historical standpoint, even with an additional 17th game on this year's schedule, losing on Sunday would severely damage the Seahawks' playoff odds with the calendar just flipping to October. Since 1990, per Pro Football Reference, only 31 of the 218 teams (14.2 percent) that started 1-3 made the playoffs.

On the flip side, if Wilson, Wagner, and company can find a way to snap their two-game losing streak and improve to 2-2, their situation would be far brighter. Per PFR, 108 of 296 teams that opened with that record since 1990 made the playoffs, or nearly triple the percentage of 1-3 teams. Five of those squads ended up winning the conference, including the 2005 Seahawks.

Staying level-headed as he always does, Wilson isn't thinking about those playoff odds or concerning himself with the idea of a three-game losing streak. And he's certainly not going to let a slow start change his outlook for the team. Still holding the utmost confidence in the players and coaches around him, he's visualizing nothing but winning and getting better on Sunday.

“You have to stay the course. So many times, people will panic and will get worried and frustrated. The best thing to do is stay the course, be honest, and figure out how we can get better, and then keep going for it. This league is challenging, every game is challenging. We play in arguably the best division in football, every week is tough. We look forward to the challenges of it all. I think the language is everything too, how we pick each other up, how we communicate with each other, and how we continue to stay focused on the task at hand. We have been playing some really good football and there are some things that we can get better at, that’s the truth. It’s not anything more complicated than that, but now it’s taking those things that we can get better at and week-to-week improve on those things."