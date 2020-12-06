Seahawk Maven Week 13 Numbers to Know

After a 23-17 win against the Eagles, the Seahawks soared atop divisional standings on the wings of a rejuvenated defense. Here are a few key numbers from Week 12 as the team enters the final home stretch.

177

That's how many yards DK Metcalf got in Monday's game, a new career-high for the second-year receiver.

Averaging 17.7 yards per catch, DK caught most of his 10 passes against All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay. Here's what he had to say after his massive game.

"It's kind of like coming home," Metcalf said. "A place that had a chance to draft me but didn't, so I've got to make them pay."

3

That's how many interceptions Quandre Diggs has snagged so far this season. A former teammate of Darius Slay, the ex-Lion had an incredible game in Philadelphia.

While he also made three tackles that night, his end zone interception and reclamation of "Fly, Eagles, Fly" summarized the game in one fell swoop.

6

That's how many times the Seahawks swallowed Carson Wentz with sacks.

On Monday, seven different players found their way to the embattled quarterback, including Jamal Adams, Carlos Dunlap, K.J. Wright, Poona Ford, Jarran Reed, Benson Mayowa, and Rasheem Green.

The sacks majorly affected Wentz's game, setting him back 41 yards overall.

Here's what Jamal Adams had to say in response to anyone doubting this defense.

"Like I said, from the beginning, we knew what we had," Adams said. "We knew what type of talent we had; it was only a matter of time. We understood that people outside, they were going to chirp, but at the end of the day, we knew who we were as a team."

13

That's how many quarterback pressures defensive tackle Poona Ford has had since Week 9. Earning a stellar 74.5 pass rushing grade from Pro Football Focus, the undrafted third-year player out of Texas is quickly becoming one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.

4

That's the winning streak Seattle currently holds against the New York Giants, who come to town for a Sunday battle between two first-place teams in Week 13. Since losing to the Giants in coach Pete Carroll's first season, the Seahawks have coasted to four straight wins of at least 11 points against their NFC East opponent.