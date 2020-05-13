Seahawks 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Falcons

Though the process was delayed a bit compared to a normal year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NFL finally released official 2020 schedules earlier this month.

Set to travel more miles than any other team this season, the Seahawks will play out of conference games against the AFC East, non-divisional games against the NFC East, and six divisional games. In addition, they'll face two non-common opponents from the NFC North and NFC South.

Preparing for the new campaign, we will be dissecting each of Seattle's upcoming opponents over the next several weeks, starting with Atlanta, who will play host in the season opener.

Atlanta Falcons

2019 Record: 7-9, Second in NFC South

Last Meeting with Seahawks: 27-20 loss in 2019

Seattle raced out to a comfortable 24-0 halftime lead behind two touchdown passes from Russell Wilson to DK Metcalf, but nearly blew the lead as Atlanta charged back to within seven points in the second half. Backup quarterback Matt Schaub eclipsed 400 passing yards in the contest, but it wasn't enough to finish off the stunning comeback.

Season in Review: Losing seven of their first eight games, including a Week 8 defeat to the Seahawks with Schaub under center, the Falcons nearly got coach Dan Quinn fired. But the team righted the ship at the midseason mark, winning six of their final eight contests to nearly return to .500 and saving Quinn's job. Among those victories, Matt Ryan and company upset the Saints and 49ers on the road, showing they could still beat the league's best teams and building momentum for the future.

Key Additions: RB Todd Gurley, DE Dante Fowler Jr.

After being unceremoniously released by the Rams, the Falcons wasted little time signing Gurley as a replacement for Devonta Freeman, signing him to a one-year deal to bring him back to Georgia. Coming off a career high in sacks, Fowler became Atlanta's prize offseason addition, signing a three-year pact worth $45 million.

Key Departures: TE Austin Hooper, DE Vic Beasley, CB Desmond Trufant

Ryan lost one of his most reliable targets in Hooper, who accepted a four-year, $42 million deal from the Browns early in free agency. After two down seasons, the Falcons let Beasley leave and sign with the Titans, while Trufant was released as a cap casualty before joining the Lions.

Notable 2020 Draft Picks: CB A.J. Terrell, DE Marlon Davidson, C Matt Hennessy

After starring at Clemson, Terrell should have a chance to slide into Atlanta's starting lineup on day one as a replacement for Trufant, while Davidson presents the ideal five-tech base defensive end in Quinn's 4-3 defense. Hennessy could be the long-term replacement for starter Alex Mack at center.

Prognosis: After a strong finish to the 2019 season, Quinn's Falcons look poised to compete for a playoff spot in the challenging NFC South. The addition of Fowler should immediately help a pass rush that ranked among the league's worst and if Gurley has anything left in the tank, he'll make an already talented offense even more difficult to slow down. This will not be an easy road opener for the Seahawks, who will immediately be tested by a team with a proven franchise quarterback and several dynamic weapons at his disposal.