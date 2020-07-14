Seahawks 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Jets

Though the process was delayed a bit compared to a normal year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NFL finally released official 2020 schedules in early May.

Set to travel more miles than any other team this season, the Seahawks will play out of conference games against the AFC East, non-divisional games against the NFC East, and six divisional games. In addition, they'll face two non-common opponents from the NFC North and NFC South.

Preparing for the new campaign, we will be dissecting each of Seattle's upcoming opponents over the next several weeks. Staying at CenturyLink Field for a second straight week in Week 14, Sam Darnold and an upstart Jets squad will come to town hoping to play spoilers in December.

New York Jets

2019 Record: 7-9, Third in AFC East

Last Meeting with Seahawks: 27-17 loss in 2016

Sporting a big brace on his left knee after spraining it against the 49ers one week earlier, Russell Wilson lit up the Jets for 309 yards and three touchdowns. New York held a 3-0 advantage after one quarter, but Wilson found running back C.J. Spiller and Tanner McEvoy for two touchdowns in the second quarter to give the home team a 14-3 advantage. The Jets didn't go away, as Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a touchdown toss of his own late in the quarter to trim the deficit to four points at the half. Buoyed by three interceptions of Fitzpatrick, however, including two by Richard Sherman, the outcome never really was in doubt as Wilson connected with Christine Michael for his third touchdown early in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Season in Review: Jumping from Miami to New York within the division, Adam Gase's first season with "Gang Green" got off to a tumultuous start. In the first month, Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis and his primary backup, Trevor Siemian, suffered a season-ending ankle injury, forcing third-stringer Luke Falk into the lineup. The team also lost standout linebacker C.J. Mosley, who eventually landed on injured reserve. With the offense hindered by poor quarterback play and a lack of weapons on the outside, the Jets started the season with one win in their first eight games. But once Darnold returned to action, the Jets started to find a bit of a groove, finishing with six victories in the second half of the season to pull within two games of .500.

Key Additions: WR Breshad Perriman, RT George Fant, LB Patrick Onwuasor

In his first full offseason at the helm, general manager Joe Douglas only handed out three multi-year deals in free agency and chose to be a cautious spender. In one of the few lucrative deals he gave out, Fant struck a three-year deal to become the team's new starting right tackle across from first-round pick Mekhi Becton. On the outside, Perriman enjoyed a breakout year with 645 receptions and six touchdowns with the Buccaneers and has resurrected his career a bit after injuries plagued his first couple of NFL seasons. Adding to the linebacker corps, Onwuasor could be a solid value signing only two years removed from a 5.5 sacks season with the Ravens.

Key Departures: RT Brandon Shell, WR Robby Anderson, CB Trumaine Johnson

Douglas basically pulled off an informal trade with the Seahawks in March, signing Fant and letting Shell walk in free agency. The departure of Anderson could be the most notable loss for New York, as he finished second on the team in total receptions and touchdown receptions last year. After amassing 20 touchdowns in four seasons with the franchise, his production could be tough to replace. Just two years removed from signing a five-year, $72.5 million deal, Johnson never came close to living up to the monster contract and was released earlier this offseason.

Notable 2020 Draft Picks: LT Mekhi Becton, WR Denzel Mims, S Ashtyn Davis

Touted as one of the top tackle prospects in a loaded draft class at the position after starring at Louisville, the 365-pound Becton will be expected to step into the lineup right away protecting Darnold's blind side. Seeking a viable replacement for Anderson, Mims will give Darnold a unique weapon with great size (6-foot-3, 207), athleticism, and ball skills, particularly in the red zone. At Baylor, he produced two 1,000-plus yard seasons and scored 12 touchdowns as a senior. Davis will add another plus-athlete with hitting ability to the Jets' secondary and depending what happens with star defender Jamal Adams, he could factor in as a starter quickly.

Prognosis: Hoping momentum from a strong finish carries into 2020, the Jets will be banking on Darnold making a major step forward in his third NFL season working with Gase. While losing Anderson will certainly hurt, Mims has a chance to be an instant starter coupled with Jamison Crowder and Perriman, giving the young quarterback a quality trio of receivers as well as do-it-all running back LeVeon Bell at his disposal. Defensively, depending on whether or not Adams stays, New York could also be much improved by default with a healthy Mosley back in the lineup. In a wide open division, the Jets should be in the mix for a playoff spot and if Darnold progresses as envisioned, they will be present a tough late season challenge for Seattle.