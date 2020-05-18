Seahawks 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Patriots

Though the process was delayed a bit compared to a normal year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NFL finally released official 2020 schedules earlier this month.

Set to travel more miles than any other team this season, the Seahawks will play out of conference games against the AFC East, non-divisional games against the NFC East, and six divisional games. In addition, they'll face two non-common opponents from the NFC North and NFC South.

Preparing for the new campaign, we will be dissecting each of Seattle's upcoming opponents over the next several weeks. After opening the year in Atlanta, the team will make its home debut CenturyLink Field in Week 2, welcoming a new-look New England squad in prime time.

New England Patriots

2019 Record: 12-4, First in AFC East

Last Meeting with Seahawks: 31-24 loss in 2016

In a "revenge game" of sorts, the Seahawks traveled to Foxboro and eventually prevailed in a back-and-forth affair with eight combined lead changes. Russell Wilson put the game away in the fourth quarter with his second touchdown pass on the night to Doug Baldwin, while Kam Chancellor sealed the victory by preventing Rob Gronkowski from reeling in a game-tying touchdown on fourth down in the closing moments.

Season in Review: Led by Brady and a stingy defense, the Patriots opened the season 8-0 before finally dropping a 37-20 contest to the Ravens before their bye week. The team struggled to put points on the board at times and though they won several defensive slugfests over the course of the year, they lost three of their final five regular season games, dropping them to the No. 3 seed in the AFC. In a rarity under coach Bill Belichick, New England bowed out quickly in the playoffs, losing another low-scoring 20-13 battle against Tennessee.

Key Additions: QB Brian Hoyer, S Adrian Phillips, WR Marquis Lee

As the Patriots normally do, the organization didn't spend big bucks in free agency despite losing several star players. Hoyer will provide stability as a veteran backup to Jarrett Stidham, while Phillips should have a chance to crack the starting lineup defensively after Duron Harmon left to sign with the Lions. Lee will be looking to bounce back from two injury-ravaged seasons with the Jaguars.

Key Departures: QB Tom Brady, TE Rob Gronkowski, LB Jamie Collins, LB Kyle Van Noy, S Duron Harmon

It's still surprising to write two months after Brady decided to leave Foxboro to join the Buccaneers. It's even more surprising to write he will be throwing to Gronkowski, who came out of his one-year retirement in order to be traded to Tampa Bay. The Patriots will also have two key linebackers to replace right away in Collins and Van Noy, who were integral parts of the team's elite defense a year ago.

Notable 2020 Draft Picks: LB Joshua Uche, CB/S Kyle Dugger, LB Anfernee Jennings

Trusting in Stidham to take over for Brady, the Patriots didn't draft a quarterback last month. Instead, they addressed their defense early, using their first three picks on Dugger, Uche, and Jennings to replace departed starters in Harmon, Van Noy, and Collins. Uche should immediately make an impact rushing off the edge, while Dugger will compete for a starting safety role and Jennings could be a day one replacement for Collins at outside linebacker.

Prognosis: Playing without Brady for the first time under center since he missed most of the 2009 season with a torn ACL, the Patriots will be moving forward with Stidham as his successor. For that reason alone, most expect this will be a long rebuilding year. But there's still plenty of talent on defense and if the young quarterback is given ample support, New England could still be in the mix in the AFC East. As long as Belichick is roaming the sidelines, this will be a well-coached, prepared team and Seattle should be ready for a tough home opener under the lights.