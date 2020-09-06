Seahawks 2020 Practice Squad/Waiver Wire Tracker

With the season opener in Atlanta now one week away, the Seahawks officially trimmed their roster from 80 players down to 53 on Saturday and have turned their attention to building a 16-player practice squad. Teams are allowed to begin signing players to the practice squad at 10 AM PST on Sunday.

Check our live practice squad early and often for reports and confirmed signings to the Seahawks practice squad as well as news on players who were waived/released on Saturday who land with another team.

9:30 AM: Though only 17 players were claimed off waivers across the entire league, the Seahawks were awarded second-year linebacker D'Andre Walker, who was waived by the Titans on Saturday. Selected in the fifth round out of Georgia in the 2019 NFL Draft, he did not play in any regular season games last year due to injury.

10:05 AM: According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, receiver Cody Thompson will be returning to the Seahawks as a member of the practice squad. The second-year target out of Toledo enjoyed a strong start to training camp before missing a week with an undisclosed injury.

10:12 AM: Per multiple sources, the Seahawks were able to bring back seventh-round pick Stephen Sullivan to the practice squad. The rookie 6-foot-5, 240 pound tight end has been dealing with a hip injury as of late, but impressed coaches with a strong start as he continues to adjust to a new position.

10:22 AM: While it won't happen as much this year due to lack of preseason games, Seattle made its first outside addition by signing defensive tackle Anthony Rush. Entering the league undrafted out of UAB, the 350-pound nose tackle played in nine games for the Eagles last year, producing nine tackles and two passes defensed.

10:27 AM: According to Henderson, versatile receiver/cornerback hybrid Jayson Stanley will be re-signed to the practice squad. A size and trait-based prospect, he will continue to likely be developed in the secondary first and foremost.

10:28 AM: Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, undrafted rookie cornerback Gavin Heslop will be re-joining the team on the practice squad. The former Stony Brook standout missed most of training camp with an injury, but offers good size and athleticism as a developmental prospect on the outside.

10:31 AM: According to Mike Dugar of the Athletic, the Seahawks will bring back safety Ryan Neal on the practice squad. The 24-year old defender dressed for three games as a special teams contributor last season.

10:39 AM: Per Dugar, former Washington standout Aaron Fuller will be staying in the Pacific Northwest as a member of Seattle's practice squad. He enjoyed a strong camp for the Seahawks, including catching a touchdown in the final mock scrimmage.

10:40 AM: Per multiple sources to the Seahawk Maven, linebacker Shaquem Griffin has been re-signed to the practice squad after being a surprise cut on Saturday. The third-year defender will remain with his twin brother Shaquill in Seattle and gives the team a strong insurance option if injuries hit at linebacker or defensive end.

10:52 AM: Continuing to stockpile receivers on the practice squad, Dugar reported Seattle will also be bringing back Lance Lenoir, who signed with the team last week. Previously playing in a handful of games for Dallas, he offers regular season experience on special teams.

11:07 AM: Per a source to the Seahawk Maven, quarterback Danny Etling will remain in Seattle as a third quarterback on the practice squad. The former LSU standout was claimed off waivers from Atlanta midway through training camp and made several nice throws in practice to pass rookie Anthony Gordon on the depth chart.