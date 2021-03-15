Seahawks 2021 Live Free Agency Tracker

With the "legal" tampering period now under way, catch up on all the latest rumors, visits, signings, trades, and more with our live Seahawks free agency tracker.

After weeks of anticipation and non-stop speculation, the NFL will officially usher in a new league year with free agency kicking off on March 17.

The Seahawks will enter a critical offseason clouded by uncertainty with roughly $17 million in effective cap space to work with and more than 20 unrestricted free agents ready to hit the market. With quarterback Russell Wilson pleading for improved pass protection, how aggressive will general manager John Schneider be at the start of the free agent period?

Check this page often for updates on signings, free agent visits, trade rumors, and more as the madness kicks off at noon Eastern time on March 17.

March 15

3:59 AM: Per Ian Rapoport, the Ravens agreed to terms with guard Kevin Zeitler on a three-year, $22 million contract. The Seahawks reportedly were in the mix, but the veteran decided to return to the familiar AFC North where he previously starred for the Bengals and Browns.

7:42 AM: According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Seahawks remain interested in re-signing cornerback Shaquill Griffin but the two sides are "not in the same ballpark" salary-wise at this stage. The former third-round pick out of UCF will explore his other options and the Vikings have emerged as a possible favorite to sign him.

9:53 AM: Per reporter Dov Kleiman, Seattle has emerged as a potential landing spot for versatile offensive lineman Brett Jones, who appeared in 15 games with two starts for Minnesota in 2020. Green Bay, Denver, and Houston were also identified as interested suitors. This isn't the first time the Seahawks have been linked to Jones, who has performed well as a pass protector in 19 career starts.

10:38 AM: Per a source, the Seahawks will "check in" on veteran guard Joe Thuney, one of the most coveted free agents on the market. The former All-Pro has re-opened discussions with the Patriots about returning on a long-term deal and several other teams have been linked to him, including the Vikings, Jets, and Bengals. Seattle's limited cap space still makes this potential union a long-shot, but the team is very much in the mix for his services.