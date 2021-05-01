Seahawks 2021 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Once the draft concludes, business doesn't stop for NFL teams as they work diligently to sign priority undrafted free agents. Which players are being linked to the Seahawks?

With three days and seven rounds officially in the books, the Seahawks added a franchise-low three new players this weekend, selecting receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, cornerback Tre Brown, and tackle Stone Forsythe.

But once "Mr. Irrelevant" is selected to wrap up the actual draft, business doesn't stop there, as Seattle and all 31 other NFL teams will be looking to sign talented undrafted free agents to fill out 90-man rosters. This year will be especially interesting for the Seahawks given their lack of draft picks, as general manager John Schneider expects they will be able to sway "recruits" with tons of roster spots open.

While the Seahawks have yet to announce any undrafted signings, here's a look at players who have been linked to the franchise since the draft came to a close.

Tammorion Terry, Receiver, Florida State

A size/traits based-prospect, Terry measured in a 6-foot-3, 207 pounds and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at Florida State's pro day. Drops have been a persistent issue for him, but he produced over 1,100 receiving yards in 2019 and averaged 18.8 yards per reception with 18 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He could have a chance to compete for a final roster spot going against Cody Thompson, Penny Hart, and John Ursua.

Bryan Mills, Cornerback, North Carolina Central

A long, lanky cornerback prospect, Mills has intriguing ball skills, as he produced five interceptions as a junior against FCS competition. With that said, he struggled at the Senior Bowl and will need to improve technically and get much stronger to have a chance at sticking in the NFL. Seattle is a good landing spot for him to develop and potentially open his career on the practice squad.

Pier-Olivier Lestage, Guard/Center, Montreal

Jared Hocker, Guard, Texas A&M

B.J. Emmons, Running Back, Florida Atlantic

Formerly a top recruit for Alabama, Emmons battled injuries and transferred schools multiple times over the past five years, failing to come close to meeting expectations. But he's well worth the flier by Seattle, as he's a 5-foot-11, 215-pound battering ram with quality speed and athletic traits. He'll have a chance to compete for a potential practice squad spot.

Josh Johnson, Running Back, Louisiana Monroe

Two years ago, Johnson likely would have been drafted after producing 1,298 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for the Warhawks. However, he wasn't near as effective in 2020, rushing for only 321 yards in eight games and seeing his yards per carry dip down to 3.6 due to a hamstring injury. Back healthy, like Emmons, he could be vying for a single practice squad spot.

Cade Johnson, Receiver, South Dakota State

One of the craftiest route runners in this draft class, the 5-foot-10, 184-pound Johnson somehow went undrafted despite shining in the Senior Bowl against top competition and producing 28 touchdown receptions in three seasons with the Jackrabbits. He doesn't possess elite speed, but he understands how to manufacture separation with his footwork and can create after the catch. Capable of contributing on special teams as well, he might be the undrafted signee with the best shot of cracking the 53-man roster.

Connor Wedington, Receiver, Stanford

Jon Rhattigan, Army, Linebacker

Jake Curhan, Offensive Tackle, California

Greg Eiland, Guard, Ole Miss