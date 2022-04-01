Seahawks 2022 Offseason Program Schedule Revealed

Seattle will kick off offseason workouts on April 19 with organized team activities and minicamp spread out through May and June.

With free agency now slowing down to a lull, the NFL announced offseason workout dates for all 32 teams on Friday.

While teams with new head coaches such as the Bears will begin their respective programs early next week, the Seahawks will start phase one at the VMAC on April 19. During this two-week phase, teams won't be allowed to conduct on-field practices or workouts and activities will be limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

After the initial phase ends on May 3, Seattle will be allowed to conduct on-field work which may include individual or group instruction and drills. Drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from other offensive players or defensive players lined up across from other defensive players will be allowed as a walkthrough pace. They won't be able to do team offense against team defense drills during this three-week period.

Per the schedule released by the NFL, the Seahawks will then transition into the third and final phase of their offseason program with OTAs - or organized team activities - beginning on May 23 and concluding on June 16 with a three-day veteran minicamp. Teams may conduct up to 10 OTA sessions along with three days of minicamp and while no live contact is permitted, 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. Once minicamp concludes, teams will enter a six-week moratorium until training camps kick off at the end of July.

In addition, all 32 teams will be able to begin seven-week rookie development programs on May 16. The date for rookie minicamps will be revealed at a later date and will take place on one of the first two weekends after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here's a look at the Seahawks full offseason program schedule with rookie minicamp to be announced at a later time.

First Day: April 19

Rookie Minicamp: TBD

OTAs: May 23, May 25-26, May 31, June 2-3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16